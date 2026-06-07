Pope Leo draws more than a million to Madrid streets for open-air Mass

Pope Leo waves as he arrives in the popemobile to lead Mass in Plaza de Cibeles in Madrid. Photograph: Javier Sorian/AFP via Getty Images

More than a million people filled the streets of ‌Madrid and one of its main squares on Sunday morning to catch a glimpse of Pope Leo as ​he made his way to an open-air Mass in what was expected to be the largest event during his week-long visit to Spain.

People waved flags and shouted “Long live the pope” as Leo was driven ​in the popemobile down Madrid’s main thoroughfare towards Plaza de Cibeles, where he ⁠presided over the Mass. Some tossed flower petals as he arrived in the ‌square.

About ‌1.2 ​million people were in the square and its surrounding streets, the Vatican and local organisers said.

“May Madrid remain a welcoming ⁠and inclusive city, where social life ​is inspired by genuine human values,” Leo ​wrote in a guest book as he was handed the key to the city ‌by its mayor.

Leo began his trip ​on Saturday by attending a vigil with about ⁠600,000 young people in Madrid. His ⁠June 6th-12th visit ​also includes stops in Barcelona and the Canary Islands, where he will meet migrants who have risked their lives crossing there from west Africa.

Pope Leo arriving in Plaza de Cibeles in the popemobile. Photograph: Oscar del Pozo/AFP via Getty Images

Priests attending the open-air Mass led by Pope Leo in Madrid. Photograph: Pierre-Philippe Marcou/ AFP via Getty Images

He said he hoped the visit, his first to an EU country outside Italy, would set an example to the world about respecting “every human being” and urged leaders to stop dividing electorates.

“I am delighted that he is praying for us migrants ‌and for our safety,” said ⁠Andrea Margarita, a 72-year-old Peruvian who arrived in Spain six months ago, as she waited in the crowd in a wheelchair with her daughter.

After ‌Mass, Leo was scheduled to hold a private meeting with fellow members of his Augustinian religious order ​in the afternoon before meeting figures from the world of entertainment, ​sport and culture at a concert venue in central Madrid. – Reuters