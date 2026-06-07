Ministers to ‘study closely’ Dáil motions on controversial football matches against Israel

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said the Government would study closely two motions due before the Dáil next week addressing the controversial upcoming soccer matches against Israel.

The debate will consider a boycott of Ireland’s Nations League matches with Israel this autumn, which have drawn strong criticism.

Martin said Fifa, the world football governing body, had responsibilities in relation to the games, and that he did not want to see the Republic of Ireland team penalised over any action it may take.

“Governments generally don’t interfere with Fifa, and I would have concerns about Fifa’s capacity to deal with this,” he said.

“I don’t think we should reduce an issue to one particular game or event, and I wouldn’t like to see the Irish team becoming the victim without any impact as a result of that.”

Speaking at an event in Cork on Saturday night, Martin said the European Union needed to “do more” on Israel.

Ireland had taken a strong stance in respect of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, he said, including recognising the state of Palestine.

Two Israeli ministers, Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, have been banned from travelling to Ireland.

“We’ve recognised their state [Palestine], and I believe the European Union needs to do more and the United States needs to keep the pressure on Israel as well,” he said.

[ ‘It’s not right’: John O’Shea makes strong statement on Ireland v Israel matchesOpens in new window ]

He said he has written to Antonio Costa, president of the European Council, about the Middle East, particularly over the situation in Gaza and the West Bank.

“It seems to be that the objective of the Israeli government, unless they can show otherwise, is to keep the people of Gaza in permanent subjugation in the most miserable of circumstances, with no shelter, with no adequate supplies of food or medicine. That’s not acceptable in the modern era.”

He said the Government had received no response from either the Israeli or US governments on its decision to bar Ben-Gvir and Smotrich.

Both Ben-Gvir, leader of the right wing Otzemaa Yehudit party, and Smotrich, the leader of the hardline Religious Zionist Party, are both from settler communities in the West Bank and have been among the most outspoken advocates for Israel’s campaign in Gaza and the West Bank.

The Government recently condemned Ben-Gvir for releasing a video of himself taunting activists from a Gaza aid flotilla after they were detained by Israeli forces in international waters in the Mediterranean.

[ Mick Lynch: FAI must take a stand and refuse to participate in Israel gameOpens in new window ]

“We will be continuing to raise this at European Council level,” he said.

“I heard president Aoun [of Lebanon] speaking in the last few days very forcefully about what is happening within Lebanon, he’s a man who has done everything he possibly can to re-establish Lebanon, and their sovereignty has now been violated and well, over a million people displaced.” – Additional reporting: PA