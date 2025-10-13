Israel waits for Hamas to release remaining hostages before Monday deadline

Main Points

Hamas releases names of 20 hostages being released shortly

Israel will free 250 Palestinian prisoners and 1,700 Gaza detainees

Dozens of aid trucks have been seen entering Gaza

Donald Trump is set to attend a peace summit in Egypt with other world leaders today

Israelis react as they wait for the release of Israelis still held in Gaza at Hostage Square in Tel Aviv. Photograph: Ahmad Gharabli/AFP via Getty Images

First seven hostages transferred

The first Israeli hostages have been transferred, an Israel official has said.

They were been transferred over to the Red Cross in Gaza, according to reports in Hebrew media.

Reports say the seven are:

Gali Berman; Ziv Berman; Matan Angrest; Alon Ohel; Omri Miran; Eitan Mor; Guy Gilboa-Dalal.

The announcement was met with a cheer by crowds in Hostages Square.

US president Donald Trump boards en route to Ben Gurion Airport in Israel amid the first phase of a recent ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas. Photograph: Kenny Holston/The New York Times

Trump: ‘The war is over’

US president Donald Trump has declared the war in Gaza is, in response to questions from reporters aboard Air Force One.

En route to Israel, Mr Trump said the ceasefire is going to hold and a new interim administrative body will be set up quickly.

“The war is over, you understand that,” he said.

His comments come just days into a ceasefire and after during the initial phase of his 20-point peace plan.

Mr Trump also praised Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu and said he did a “good job”.

Buses with the International Red Cross emblem on them move towards the eastern Gaza Strip from Khan Yunis in southern Gaza on October 13, 2025, ahead of the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas. Photograph: Omar Al-QAattaa/AFP via Getty Images

Red Cross arrives at first hostage release location

Israeli media are reporting that Red Cross vehicles have arrived at the first hostage release location in Gaza.

The first Israeli hostages are to be handed over to the Red Cross under the first phase of the Gaza peace plan shortly.

The Red Cross says it has started a “multi-phase operation” to oversee the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners.

People holding up portraits of Israeli hostages still held in Gaza wait for their release at Hostage Square in Tel Aviv. Photograph: Menahem Kahana/AFP via Getty Images

What happens next?

Under the ceasefire deal, Hamas is due by 10am Irish times on Monday to release the remaining hostages, taken captive on October 7th, 2023, when the group’s militants launched the surprise attack on Israel that ignited the war.

Israeli media reported that the release of the hostages is expected to begin from Netzarim Corridor at 6am (0500 GMT) and to continue at 10am in Gaza’s Khan Younis.

Their release is to be followed later by the handover of bodies of the remaining 28 deceased hostages.

Israel is also to release 1,700 Palestinians who have been detained in Gaza since the war began, and 22 Palestinian minors, along with the bodies of 360 militants.

The prisoners are scheduled to be released once the living hostages reach Israeli territory.

People holding up portraits of Israeli hostages still held in Gaza gather at Hostage Square in Tel Aviv early on Monday. Photograph: Menahem Kahana/AFP via Getty Images

Hamas provides names of 20 hostages to be released

Hamas has just published the names of the 20 Israeli hostages to be released under the first phase of a ceasefire agreement with Israel.

The names listed are: Bar Abraham Kupershtein, Evyatar David, Yosef-Chaim Ohana, Segev Kalfon, Avinatan Or, Elkana Bohbot, Maxim Herkin, Nimrod Cohen, Matan Angrest, Matan Zangauker, Eitan Horn, Eitan Abraham Mor, Gali Berman, Ziv Berman, Omri Miran, Alon Ohel, Guy Gilboa-Dalal, Rom Braslavski, Ariel Cunio and David Cunio.

