Israel waits for Hamas to release remaining hostages before Monday deadline

Main Points
- Hamas releases names of 20 hostages being released shortly
- Israel will free 250 Palestinian prisoners and 1,700 Gaza detainees
- Dozens of aid trucks have been seen entering Gaza
- Donald Trump is set to attend a peace summit in Egypt with other world leaders today
Best Reads
- October 7th hostages due to be released ahead of Trump’s arrival in Israel
- Ceasefire has not ended uncertainty in Gaza
- ‘Gaza is completely destroyed’: Palestinians return to ruins
- Netanyahu under attack from Israel’s far-right over Gaza plan
First seven hostages transferred
The first Israeli hostages have been transferred, an Israel official has said.
They were been transferred over to the Red Cross in Gaza, according to reports in Hebrew media.
Reports say the seven are:
Gali Berman; Ziv Berman; Matan Angrest; Alon Ohel; Omri Miran; Eitan Mor; Guy Gilboa-Dalal.
The announcement was met with a cheer by crowds in Hostages Square.
Trump: ‘The war is over’
US president Donald Trump has declared the war in Gaza is, in response to questions from reporters aboard Air Force One.
En route to Israel, Mr Trump said the ceasefire is going to hold and a new interim administrative body will be set up quickly.
“The war is over, you understand that,” he said.
His comments come just days into a ceasefire and after during the initial phase of his 20-point peace plan.
Mr Trump also praised Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu and said he did a “good job”.
Red Cross arrives at first hostage release location
Israeli media are reporting that Red Cross vehicles have arrived at the first hostage release location in Gaza.
The first Israeli hostages are to be handed over to the Red Cross under the first phase of the Gaza peace plan shortly.
The Red Cross says it has started a “multi-phase operation” to oversee the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners.
What happens next?
Under the ceasefire deal, Hamas is due by 10am Irish times on Monday to release the remaining hostages, taken captive on October 7th, 2023, when the group’s militants launched the surprise attack on Israel that ignited the war.
Israeli media reported that the release of the hostages is expected to begin from Netzarim Corridor at 6am (0500 GMT) and to continue at 10am in Gaza’s Khan Younis.
Their release is to be followed later by the handover of bodies of the remaining 28 deceased hostages.
Israel is also to release 1,700 Palestinians who have been detained in Gaza since the war began, and 22 Palestinian minors, along with the bodies of 360 militants.
The prisoners are scheduled to be released once the living hostages reach Israeli territory.
Hamas provides names of 20 hostages to be released
Hamas has just published the names of the 20 Israeli hostages to be released under the first phase of a ceasefire agreement with Israel.
The names listed are: Bar Abraham Kupershtein, Evyatar David, Yosef-Chaim Ohana, Segev Kalfon, Avinatan Or, Elkana Bohbot, Maxim Herkin, Nimrod Cohen, Matan Angrest, Matan Zangauker, Eitan Horn, Eitan Abraham Mor, Gali Berman, Ziv Berman, Omri Miran, Alon Ohel, Guy Gilboa-Dalal, Rom Braslavski, Ariel Cunio and David Cunio.
