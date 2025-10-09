Israel-Hamas conflict: Who are the remaining living hostages in Gaza?

US president Donald Trump has made the release of the remaining Israeli hostages held by Hamas a central part of his push for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

In the assault on Israel two years ago that started the war, Hamas and other militants abducted 250 people and brought them to Gaza, although in several instances the hostages had already been killed and their bodies were taken back.

How many hostages are in Gaza?

Israel says that there are still about 20 living hostages in Gaza, along with the bodies of about 25 others.

Trump’s ceasefire proposal last month called for the release of all hostages, living and dead, within 72 hours of Israel accepting the plan. However, Israel agreed nine days ago, so the timing is now unclear.

Videos released by Hamas have shown captives looking emaciated and frail, shocking many Israelis and raising questions about how much longer they can survive.

There were celebrations in both Khan Younis and Tel Aviv after the announcement that Israel and Hamas have agreed to a peace plan. Video: Reuters

Hamas officials said last month that returning the bodies of dead captives would mean retrieving them from where they were buried, which would take time.

Who is believed to be alive?

Families believe some of the following hostages are still being held in captivity:

Matan Angrest: a 21-year-old Israeli soldier who was on duty on October 7th;

Gali and Ziv Berman (27): twins, abducted from the the Kfar Aza area;

Elkana Bohbot (36): abducted from the Nova music festival;

Rom Braslavski (21): he was working on security for the Nova festival during a break in army service;

Nimrod Cohen (20): captured from a tank near the Gaza border;

Evyatar David (24): taken hostage at the Nova music festival alongside his friend Guy Gilboa-Dalal;

Guy Gilboa-Dalal (24): he appeared alongside David in a video released by Hamas;

Maxim Herkin (37): abducted from the Nova festival a week after visiting his native Ukraine;

Eitan Horn (38): abducted while visiting older brother Yair, who was released in the first phase of the deal;

Bar Kupershtein (23): his family say they identified him in a video of Israeli prisoners, posted by Hamas;

Omri Miran (48): taken hostage in his own car in front of his wife and young children;

Eitan Mor (25): abducted while working as a security guard at the Nova music festival;

Segev Kalfon (27): taken hostage from the Nova music festival;

Yosef-Haim Ohana (24): reportedly taken hostage while aiding festival-goers;

Alon Ohel (24): emerged alive from a bomb shelter where 16 people were killed, according to reports;

Avinatan Or (32): kidnapped along with his girlfriend, who was rescued from central Gaza in June;

Matan Zangauker (25): abducted with his partner from their home; his partner was released in November 2023. – New York Times/Agencies