Israel-Hamas war: medics and patients remain trapped in Gaza’s main hospital

Israel-Hamas war: People search through buildings destroyed during Israeli air strikes in the southern Gaza Strip. Photograph: Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images

Medics and critically injured patients in Gaza’s main hospital remain trapped with no fuel and dwindling supplies of food and water while fighting between the Israeli military and Hamas militants rages outside.

Israeli tanks have taken up positions outside al-Shifa hospital, Gaza City’s main medical centre, which Israel says sits atop tunnels housing a headquarters for Hamas fighters who are using patients as shields. Hamas denies the Israeli claim.

The situation inside the hospital has become increasingly desperate, aid agencies have said.

“There is continuous shooting and bombing around,” Nidal Abuhadrous, the head of neurosurgery at al-Shifa, said in a text message sent to the organisation Medical Aid for Palestinians.

Doctors at the facility say there are also bodies decomposing outside which they are unable to bury.

US president Joe Biden has said al-Shifa “must be protected” and called for “less intrusive action” by Israeli forces.

“It is my hope and expectation that there will be less intrusive action,” the US president said on Monday. All of the hospitals in northern Gaza are “out of service” amid fuel shortages and intense combat, the Hamas-controlled health ministry in the besieged territory said on Monday.

Two major hospitals in northern Gaza – al-Shifa and al-Quds – have closed to new patients due to Israeli airstrikes and heavy fighting around both facilities as medical staff were left without oxygen, medical supplies or fuel to power incubators.

The director of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA has warned that the group’s aid operations in Gaza will be shut down in the next 48 hours unless fuel is allowed into the besieged territory.

At least 32 patients, including three premature babies, had died in the past three days, Gaza’s health ministry said. At least 11,240 Palestinians have been killed, including 4,630 children and 3,130 women in Gaza by the Israeli military since October 7th, the health ministry said on Monday.

About 1,200 Israelis have died in the conflict, most on October 7th.

Meanwhile at least three Palestinians have been killed in an Israeli drone strike in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinians’ official news agency Wafa has reported, citing a hospital in the western city of Tulkarm.

Israeli troops shot dead two other Palestinians during earlier clashes in a refugee camp in the city, Wafa reported according to Reuters. Tensions have been escalating in the West Bank since the October 7th Hamas attack on Israel.

Activists say moves to drive Palestinians and Bedouins from their land have accelerated since the attack.

At least 180 Palestinians and three Israelis have been killed across the West Bank since October 7th, according to officials on both sides. – Guardian