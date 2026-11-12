Israeli air strike on Nasser hospital in Gaza kills six

A staff member salvages medical equipment at Nasser hospital after it was hit by an Israeli air strike. Photograph: Abdel Kareem Hana/AP

An Israeli air strike on Nasser hospital in southern Gaza killed six people, including a surgeon and a disabled man, and wounded 28 others, according to the hospital director.

The Israeli military carried out the attack on the hospital in Khan Younis early on Thursday, saying in a statement that it had struck a Hamas commander and other fighters there, without providing evidence.

The strike destroyed part of the surgery department and caused extensive damage to several floors. Services were suspended in four departments: radiology, laboratories, surgical operations and inpatient surgical wards, according to Dr Ahmed al-Fara, hospital director.

The ceiling of one of the wards had caved in, while debris-covered beds lay next to medical instruments twisted from the force of the blast. In other rooms, piles of rubble and shattered concrete cluttered the floor and a hole was left in the floor where the bomb penetrated the building.

Dr Ayman Abu Ubaid, a surgical specialist at Nasser medical complex, who was wounded in the attack, said: “The bombing caused thick smoke to fill the rooms and fires to break out, amid the groans of [the] wounded and people’s screams. There were many casualties and blood everywhere ... Most of us sustained injuries to our limbs, as well as shrapnel wounds in different parts of our bodies.”

Citizens inspect the damage inflicted upon Nasser hospital by Israeli airstrikes. Photograph: Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images

Ubaid said the strike came at about 12.30am without warning. “The patients in the department were all surgical patients waiting to undergo operations. The bombing happened at a time when they should have been asleep,” he said.

Among the dead was Rizk Abu Shaira (52), a general surgeon who had featured in American Doctor, a documentary about doctors operating in Gaza.

“Dr Rizk was in the American Doctor documentary operating and serving his people. He lost his life doing that; he lost his life because he was doing that,” Dr Thaer Ahmad, who also featured in the documentary, posted on X.

Abu Shaira was killed alongside one of his patients, on whom he had operated.

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Nasser hospital is one of the last functioning healthcare facilities in Gaza, after Israeli bombing made most of the strip’s facilities unusable. Israel also struck the hospital last year, killing five journalists in a double-tap strike on a location often used by reporters for filming. In all, the hospital has been attacked seven times since the war on Gaza began.

The Israeli military has accused Hamas of using hospitals as command centres and to store weapons, an accusation the militant movement rejects. More than 1,700 healthcare workers have been killed in Gaza, while Doctors Without Borders says Israel has detained hundreds of medics since October 7th, 2023, with at least 95 still in custody.

Damage inflicted on Nasser hospital by Israeli airstrikes on November 12th, 2026, in Gaza. Photograph: Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images

About 90 per cent of Gaza’s health infrastructure has been destroyed or damaged by Israeli bombing, systematic destruction UN experts called “medicide”.

Attacking healthcare facilities and staff is illegal under international humanitarian law, though these facilities can lose their protected status if they are used for military purposes.

There is an increased need for healthcare during the winter months in Gaza, where rains have displaced people from their tents and increased communicable diseases in crowded encampments.

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Already, Nasser hospital is lacking about 80 per cent of its essential medicines and medical supplies, said al-Fara, its director.

One of those killed in Thursday’s strike was Seif Ghazi Abu Hatab (29), who was admitted to Nasser hospital on Monday after a piece of debris fell on his back while he was helping clear rubble from a friend’s home. He was scheduled for surgery at 10am on Thursday, and was meant to receive further treatment abroad.

“Seif was a young man in the prime of his life. He wanted to live, rebuild his home and start a normal life, free from problems and suffering ... Seif was killed after already losing two of his brothers and his father. His mother has now lost three of her sons,” said his cousin Tareq Abu Hatab, 37.

Hospital staff members salvage medical equipment from a damaged area inside Nasser hospital. Photograph: Eyad Baba/AFP via Getty Images

Israel launched the war in Gaza after the October 7th, 2023, Hamas-led attack that killed about 1,200 people and took 251 hostage. At least 74,645 people have since been killed in Gaza, and Israel has carried out a genocide in the strip, according to the UN independent international commission of inquiry on the occupied Palestinian territory.

Israel continues to carry out air strikes in Gaza, killing more than 1,600 people since the October 2025 “ceasefire”, according to the Gaza ministry of health. – Guardian