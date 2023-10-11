Zelenskiy to meet Nato defence ministers as more aid for Ukraine expected

Volodymyr Zelenskiy with Jens Stoltenberg on his first visit to Nato HQ since Russia's invasion. Photograph: Simon Wohlfahrt/Getty

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy is set to make an appearance at a meeting of Nato defence ministers in Brussels on Wednesday, alongside the organisation’s secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg.

It is understood that Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant is expected to take part via video conference after the deadly attack launched by Hamas militants on Israel at the weekend.

There have been fears that the conflict in Israel may distract Ukraine’s partners and, in particular, that the United States may not be able to supply both with adequate munitions. If “international attention risks turning away from Ukraine ... that will have consequences,” Zelenskiy warned in a French television interview on Tuesday.

The White House has dismissed such concerns, however, and the UK and other northern European nations are to officially announce a new €115 million military support package for Ukraine, aimed at helping its armed forces clear minefields, maintain vehicles and protect key infrastructure.

Belgium will also send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine from 2025, defence minister Ludivine Dedonder said, though she didn’t specify how many.

Elsewhere, Russian president Vladimir Putin will visit Kyrgyzstan on Thursday in what will be the leader’s first known trip abroad since the International Criminal Court issued a warrant for his arrest on suspicion of illegally deporting hundreds of children from Ukraine. The Kremlin denies those allegations.

The country was defeated in its bid to return to the United Nations’ human rights council, with Albania and Bulgaria winning more votes at the general assembly.

Meanwhile, Russian air defences have shot down two Ukrainian drones over the Bryansk region overnight, governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Telegram. No casualties or damage were reported.

Extensive damage to an undersea gas pipeline and communications cable connecting Finland and Estonia “could not have occurred by accident” and appears to be the result of a “deliberate ... external act”, Finnish authorities said. Local media cited unnamed government sources as saying Russian sabotage was suspected, while regional security experts said a Russian survey vessel had recently been observed making repeated visits to the vicinity of the Balticconnector pipeline.

Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said Volodymyr Zelenskiy had promised him that Ukraine would not attack Europe’s biggest nuclear plant as part of its counteroffensive against Russia.

Stoltenberg said: “If it is proven to be a deliberate attack on a Nato critical infrastructure, then this will be, of course, serious but it will also be met by a united and determined that response from Nato.”

Russian forces are closing in on Avdiivka, which has been hit by intense shelling since Tuesday morning, officials said. The eastern Ukrainian town is symbolically and strategically important to Kyiv, lying just north of the Moscow-controlled city of Donetsk that was seized by separatist forces in 2014. – The Guardian