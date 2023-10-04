Ukraine war: dozens of Ukrainian drones attack Russian regions, Moscow says

A destroyed Russian tank near the village of Sulyhivka, in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine. Photograph: David Guttenfelder/The New York Times

Russian air defences intercepted and destroyed 31 Ukrainian drones over its western regions of Kursk, Bryansk and Belgorod, the defence ministry in Moscow reported on Wednesday.

The air force also helped thwart an attempted Ukrainian landing in Crimea involving a high-speed military boat and three jet skis, according to the defence ministry’s statement on Telegram. Russia occupied and annexed Crimea in 2014.

No casualties were reported in the overnight drone assault that was one of the largest in recent months on Russian regions bordering Ukraine.

The government in Kyiv generally does not comment on the retaliatory strikes in response to the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine that is now in its 20th month and has involved regular large-scale Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian cities.

Drone attacks on Moscow appear mostly to have stopped in the last few weeks after the capital was frequently targeted over the summer, prompting the city’s airports to interrupt operations.

Ukrainian forces also fired cluster munitions at several villages in Russia’s southern region of Bryansk, its governor, Alexander Bogomaz, claimed on the Telegram messaging app. There were no casualties in the attacks, although several homes were damaged, he added.

Ukraine has received cluster munitions from the United States and pledged to use them only to dislodge concentrations of enemy soldiers. Russian officials in Bryansk and other regions bordering Ukraine have repeatedly accused Ukraine’s armed forces of indiscriminate shelling.

Elsewhere, US aid for Kyiv is in limbo amid the search for a new House of Representatives speaker after Kevin McCarthy was outed by right-wing Republicans.

Shortly before Republicans ousted Mr McCarthy, likely putting a hold on any legislation being passed for further aid to Ukraine, US president Joe Biden called allies to reassure them of US support, and National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby warned “time is not on our side.”

New assistance for Ukraine was dropped from a deal in the US Congress to avoid a government shutdown on Saturday, amid opposition from hardline Republicans.

The next speaker could quash more Ukraine aid before a proposal reaches the House floor. Although some of Mr McCarthy’s possible successors are strongly in favour of assisting Kyiv, others are staunchly opposed. – Agencies