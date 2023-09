An investigation into the incident is currently under way. File photograph: iStock

Two Irish people have been killed in a road traffic incident in Rome.

The Italian news agency ANSA reported that two pedestrians were killed by a car on one of Rome’s busiest roads.

Police said the victims, aged 59 and 60, were Irish tourists who had been crossing the dual carriageway in the south of the Italian capital.

They were reportedly struck by a car driven by a 54-year-old local who stopped to help.

READ MORE

An investigation is currently under way.