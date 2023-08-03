Ukraine war: ‘Massive’ drone attack reported on Kyiv in eighth consecutive night of attacks

People walk past a pile of metal tank barriers, also known as a Czech hedgehog, in downtown Kyiv, on August 2nd, 2023. Photograph: ROMAN PILIPEY/AFP via Getty Images

Kyiv defended itself against the eighth consecutive nightly drone attack early on Thursday morning, officials said.

No damage was recorded in preliminary reports.

Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Admistration, wrote on Telegram: Eight consecutive attack of barrage ammunition ‘Shahed’ on Kyiv. And again, like yesterday – a massive attack. Air defense forces and means on the approach to Kyiv detected and destroyed almost one and a half dozen air targets ... this latest air alarm in the capital lasted exactly 3 hours. It became the 820th for Kyiv since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.”

The European Union has warned developing countries that Russia is offering cheap grain “to create new dependencies by exacerbating economic vulnerabilities and global food insecurity,” according to a letter seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

READ MORE

Reuters reports that EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell wrote to developing and Group of 20 countries on Monday to urge them to speak “with a clear and unified voice” to push Moscow to return to a deal that allowed the safe Black Sea export of Ukraine grain and to stop targeting Ukraine’s agricultural infrastructure.

“As the world deals with disrupted supplies and higher prices, Russia is now approaching vulnerable countries with bilateral offers of grain shipments at discounted prices, pretending to solve a problem it created itself,” Mr Borrell said.

“This is a cynical policy of deliberately using food as a weapon to create new dependencies by exacerbating economic vulnerabilities and global food insecurity,” he added.

Russian president Vladimir Putin told African leaders last week that Russia was ready to replace Ukrainian grain exports to Africa on both a commercial and aid basis to fulfil what he said was Moscow’s critical role in global food security.

The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, has said Russia’s attacks on port infrastructure show Moscow is intent on creating a “global catastrophe” with a crisis in food markets, prices and supplies.

“For the Russian state, this is not just a battle against our freedom and against our country,” Mr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday in his nightly video address. “Moscow is waging a battle for a global catastrophe. In their madness, they need world food markets to collapse, they need a price crisis, they need disruptions in supplies.”

Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, urged Mr Putin to reopen talks on the failed Black Sea grain deal he helped broker last year.

On the battleground, Russian forces have made no headway along the front lines, but are entrenched in heavily mined areas they control, making it difficult for Ukrainian troops to move east and south, Ukrainian officials said on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, a new US report said Ukrainians living in Russian-occupied territory are being forced to assume Russian citizenship or face retaliation.

Yale University researchers found that residents of the Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions were being targeted by a systematic effort to strip them of Ukrainian identity.

Ukrainians who do not seek Russian citizenship “are subjected to threats, intimidation, restrictions on humanitarian aid and basic necessities, and possible detention or deportation, all designed to force them to become Russian citizens”. – Guardian