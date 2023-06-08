Ukraine dam flooding: UN nuclear watchdog to strengthen presence at Zaporizhzhia plant

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has announced it will strengthen its presence at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear energy plant following the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam.

In an update on Wednesday, it quoted director general Rafael Grossi as saying: “The possible loss of the plant’s main source of cooling water further complicates an already extremely difficult and challenging nuclear safety and security situation.”

The agency said it was working to ensure there was as much cooling water in reserve as possible in the event that it could no longer access the Kakhovka reservoir. The reservoir’s water levels were continuing to drop, the IAEA said.

At least three people have been confirmed dead as a result of flooding, Ukrainian media outlets reported on Wednesday, citing the exiled mayor of the Russian-occupied city of Oleshky in Kherson region.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video address it was impossible to predict how many people would die in Russian-occupied areas due to the flooding, urging a “clear and rapid reaction from the world” to support victims.

“The situation in occupied parts of the Kherson region is absolutely catastrophic. The occupiers are simply abandoning people in frightful conditions. No help, without water, left on the roofs of houses in submerged communities,” he said.

“If an international organisation is not present in the disaster zone, it means it does not exist at all or is incapable.”

A major Soviet-era dam in the Russian-controlled part of Kherson was breached, unleashing floodwaters across the war zone. Video: Reuters

Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians have been left “without normal access to drinking water” after the destruction, he warned.

The World Bank said it will support Ukraine by conducting a rapid assessment of damages and needs.

Anna Bjerde, the World Bank’s managing director for operations, said on Wednesday the destruction of the Novo Kakhovka dam had “many very serious consequences for essential service delivery and the broader environment”.

The critical dam, which lies along the Dnipro River in Ukraine’s Kherson region – now held by Russia – collapsed on Tuesday, flooding a swathe of the war’s frontline.

The Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, told Russian leader Vladimir Putin in a phone call on Wednesday that a comprehensive investigation was needed into the destruction of the dam.

Mr Erdoğan told Mr Putin an international commission that includes the UN and Turkey could be formed to look into the issue, a statement from the Turkish president’s office said. – Guardian