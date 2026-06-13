PSNI says number of arrests over disorder in Northern Ireland reaches 23

People attend an anti-racism rally outside Belfast City Hall in Belfast on Saturday. Photograph: Peter Morrison/PA Wire

The number of people arrested over disorder in Northern Ireland sparked by a stabbing in Belfast has risen to 23, the police have said.

The PSNI said that 17 people have been charged to court, with an 18-year-old expected to appear before magistrates on Saturday charged with common law riot and attempted criminal damage.

Some five people have been bailed and one individual was reported to the Public Prosecution Service, the force added.

Disorder broke out in response to a knife attack on Monday night in which Stephen Ogilvie suffered significant injuries, including the loss of his left eye.

An antiracism rally is taking place outside Belfast City Hall on Saturday afternoon.

The organisation United Against Racism, who planned the “Together Against Racism” event, posted on Instagram: “The levels of racism we have seen on our streets is intolerable. Racist pogroms can never be allowed to riot through our streets again.”

The group posted “protest safety tips” to its social media account, informing attendees to “stay calm, focused, and peaceful”.

[ How did an attack in a nationalist part of Belfast lead to rioting in loyalist areas?Opens in new window ]

Hadi Alodid (30), appeared in court on Wednesday charged with attempted murder over Monday’s knife attack.

The Sudanese national entered Northern Ireland across the Irish border by bus in February 2023, having flown to Dublin from Paris.

He then claimed asylum upon arrival and was granted leave to remain in the UK until 2028. – PA