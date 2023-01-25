Russia-Ukraine war: Germany to deliver Leopard tanks as Zelenskiy warns of ‘new wave of aggression’

The United States and Germany are set to provide a significant boost to Ukraine’s war effort with the delivery of heavy battle tanks.

There has been no official confirmation, but Germany’s decision on sending Leopard 2 tanks is expected to be made official on Wednesday. Germany’s chancellor, Olaf Scholz, is due to be questioned in the Bundestag in a debate likely to be dominated by the tank decision.

Late on Tuesday night Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned that “Russia is preparing for a new wave of aggression with the forces it can mobilise.”

“The occupiers are already increasing pressure in the Bakhmut, Vuhledar and other directions. And they want to increase pressure on a larger scale. In order not to recognise the mistake of aggression, the masters of Russia want to throw more of their people and equipment into the fighting,” Mr Zelenskiy said.

READ MORE

Fighting around the eastern town of Bakhmut has intensified in recent weeks, with Russia claiming a number of successes in its campaign there.

Elsewhere, Russia’s ambassador to the United States said on Wednesday the possible deliveries of battle tanks by Washington to Ukraine will be a “another blatant provocation” against Russia.

“It is obvious that Washington is purposefully trying to inflict a strategic defeat on us,” Anatoly Antonov said in remarks published on the embassy’s Telegram messaging app.

"If the United States decides to supply tanks, then justifying such a step with arguments about 'defensive weapons' will definitely not work. This would be another blatant provocation against the Russian Federation."

The United States was expected to announce as soon as Wednesday that it will send heavy tanks to Ukraine. – Agencies