Russia-Ukraine war: New year opens with fresh strikes on Kyiv

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskiy delivered a defiant new year message expressing hope for victory as Russia launched fresh strikes on his country.

Moscow continued intense attacks on Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine early on New Year’s Day, following a barrage of missiles fired on Saturday, with air raid sirens wailing for hours overnight.

Russia’s president Vladimir Putin in a combative New Year address signalled that the war, now in its 11th month, will continue, a speech that contrasted with Mr Zelenskiy’s messages of gratitude and unity.

Ukraine’s Air Force command said that they had destroyed 45 Iranian-made Shahed drones – 32 of them after midnight on Sunday and 13 late on Saturday.

As sirens blared for more than four hours in Kyiv, some people shouted from their balconies, “Glory to Ukraine! Glory to heroes!” Reuters witnesses reported.

Curfews ranging from 7pm to midnight remained in place across the country, making celebrations for the start of 2023 impossible in public spaces.

Mr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that his only wish for all Ukrainians for 2023 was victory and resolved to stay the course while the country fights for it.

“I want to wish all of us one thing – victory. And that’s the main thing. One wish for all Ukrainians,” Mr Zelenskiy said in a video message a few minutes before midnight.

He reiterated, as he often has since Russia began its invasion in Ukraine in February, that he will stay with his people while they are fighting for freedom.

“We were told to surrender. We chose a counterattack!” he said. “We are ready to fight for it [freedom]. That’s why each of us is here. I’m here. We are here. You are here. Everyone is here. We are all Ukraine.”

Ukraine's top command said in a report on Sunday that Russia had launched 31 missile and 12 air strikes across the country in the previous 24 hours.

Attacks on Saturday killed at least one person in Kyiv and injured a dozen. They followed many bombardments over the past months, which Russia has chiefly directed at Ukraine’s energy and water infrastructure.

The newest attacks had damaged infrastructure in Sumy, in the northeast of the country, Khmelnytskyi in the west and Zaporizhzhia and Kherson in southeast and south, Ukraine said.

Russian media also reported multiple Ukrainian attacks on the Moscow-controlled parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, with local officials saying that at least nine people were wounded.

Russian forces have been engaged for months in fierce fighting in the east and south of Ukraine, trying to defend the lands Moscow proclaimed it annexed in September and which make up the broader Ukrainian industrial Donbas region.

Russia and Ukraine carried out a prisoner swap on Saturday that saw 140 Ukrainians returned to the country for 82 Russians. Such prisoner swaps have been carried out periodically during the conflict. – Agencies