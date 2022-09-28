Russia-Ukraine war: Moscow-backed officials ask Putin to annex regions

Russia-Ukraine war: A Ukrainian flag flies in the recently liberated village of Vysokopillya, Kherson region. Photograph: GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images

The Russian-installed leaders of Ukraine’s Luhansk and Kherson regions have formally asked President Vladimir Putin to annex the occupied territories into Russia.

The appeals came following hastily organised “referendums” in four occupied Ukrainian regions that Kyiv and the West have denounced as illegitimate.

The Kremlin-backed leader of the breakaway Luhansk region, Leonid Pasechnik, made the appeal to Mr Putin claiming residents there had been under attack for eight years by Ukraine’s army.

His announcement was followed soon after by a similar appeal from the Moscow-installed leader of Ukraine’s southern Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo. In a letter published on his Telegram account, Mr Saldo claimed residents in Kherson had made “a historic choice” in favour of Russia.

Kremlin-backed officials in the four regions holding “referendums” claimed victory on Tuesday amid international condemnation of sham ballots.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said Ukraine will “defend” its citizens in Moscow-held regions that authorities have claimed voted in favour of merging with Russia.

Mr Zelenskiy said in a video on Telegram: “We will act to protect our people, both in the Kherson region, in the Zaporizhzhia region, in the Donbas, in the currently occupied areas of the Kharkiv region, and in the Crimea.”

Volodymyr Zelenskiy has issued a fresh denunciation of Russian-staged votes in occupied parts of Ukraine approving proposals to become part of Russia.

US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, said the West would never recognise Russia’s annexation of Ukrainian territory, which he called part of a “diabolical scheme” by Moscow.

Nato denounced the referendums as a “sham” and “violation of international law”.

The United States plans to introduce a resolution at the UN Security Council calling on member states not to recognise any change to Ukraine and obligating Russia to withdraw its troops.

Mr Putin is scheduled to address both houses of the Russian parliament on Friday and may use the address to formally announce the accession into Russia of Ukraine territories that held referendums, the British Ministry of Defence said in its latest intelligence update.

Mr Putin is beginning to understand the “colossal mistake” he has made in invading Ukraine, western officials believe, amid signs his grip on power may have been weakened.

Officials report growing opposition to the Russian leader after his announcement last week of a partial mobilisation of military reservists, with an estimated 250,000 men having left the country to avoid the draft.

The exodus comes on top of 400,000 thought to have left in the immediate aftermath of the invasion in February, including many of the country’s best-educated and most skilled workers, adding to the pressure on a Russian economy already hit hard by sanctions.

Protests against the mobilisation are also reported to be increasing, with western officials saying they tracked 17 fires started at recruitment centres in the four days after the call-up.

Russian authorities say they are establishing checkpoints at some of Russia’s borders, to forcibly mobilise Russian men who are seeking to avoid forced mobilisation by fleeing the country.

On Wednesday, the Russian Ministry of Defence denied rumours that Russian officials asked the governments of Georgia, Kazakhstan, and other states to forcibly extradite Russian men fleeing mobilisation back to Russia.

Elsewhere, Poland’s foreign minister, Zbigniew Rau, has said Nato’s response to any use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine should be non-nuclear but “devastating”.

His comments come after Dmitry Medvedev, the hawkish deputy chairman of Russia’s security council, again threatened the West with the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine, saying: “Imagine that Russia is forced to use the most formidable weapon against the Ukrainian regime, which has committed a large-scale act of aggression, which is dangerous for the very existence of our state.

“I believe that Nato will not directly intervene in the conflict, even in this situation.”

European leaders have said sabotage is the most likely cause of leaks in two Nord Stream gas pipelines between Russia and Europe, after seismologists reported explosions around the Baltic Sea lines.

Denmark’s military issued an image of gas bubbling at the surface of the Baltic after the “unprecedented” damage to the pipelines.

The European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, threatened the “strongest possible response” to any deliberate disruption of European energy infrastructure in the wake of the Nord Stream damage. Swedish police said they had launched a preliminary investigation into possible sabotage.

Poland’s prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, has called the leaks “an act of sabotage” that “related to the next step of escalation of the situation in Ukraine”. — Agencies