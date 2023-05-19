Tsunami warnings after 7.7 magnitude earthquake strikes near Pacific islands

Tsunami waves were possible within 1,000 kilometers of the epicenter along the coasts of Vanuatu, New Caledonia, Kiribati, Fiji and New Zealand, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

A magnitude 7.7 earthquake in the South Pacific poses a tsunami risk for island nations such as Vanuatu and may affect Australia and New Zealand, authorities said.

The quake struck on Friday morning southeast of the Loyalty Islands, which are about 380 kilometers (236 miles) south of Vanuatu capital city Port Vila, at a depth of 6 miles, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. Tsunami waves were possible within 1,000 kilometers of the epicenter along the coasts of Vanuatu, New Caledonia, Kiribati, Fiji and New Zealand, the center said.

“An earthquake of this size has the potential to cause destructive tsunami waves between 1 to 3 meters that can strike Vanuatu coastlines within minutes and more distant coastlines within hours,” the Vanuatu Meteorology and Geo-Hazards Department said in a statement. It advised people to immediately evacuate from coastal areas to higher ground.

#LordHoweIsland under #Tsunami Warning to the marine environment after magnitude 7.7 #earthquake near Southeast of Loyalty Islands. No threat to Mainland Australia. 22cm Tsunami Wave observed in New Caledonia. Latest info here: https://t.co/i5DML5E1hR. pic.twitter.com/jCXIHoGAi6 — Bureau of Meteorology, Australia (@BOM_au) May 19, 2023

Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology and New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency both posted tsunami watch alerts. New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency said it expected the country’s coastal areas to experience “strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges at the shore” and urged people along its northeastern shore to move away from beaches, harbors and rivers.- Bloomberg