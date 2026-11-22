Indian prime minister Narendra Modi (left) with Gautam Adani, chair of the Adani Group and Asia’s richest man. Photograph: Punit Paranjpe/AFP via Getty Images

The site stretches as far as the eye can see, a seemingly limitless expanse of solar panels blanketing remote salt flats, flanked by rows of wind turbines standing guard like sentries in India’s western state of Gujarat.

Planned as the world’s biggest renewable energy complex, the 538sq km Khavda Solar Park is just one part of a sprawling infrastructure empire controlled by Gautam Adani, Asia’s richest man. His other businesses include India’s biggest private port operator, its biggest coal-fired power generator and its largest network of privately run airports.

The $25 billion (€22 billion) Khavda scheme gives a sense of the scale of Adani’s ambition and his group’s role in building and operating the infrastructure that underpins prime minister Narendra Modi’s economic vision for India.

But just a few years ago, the billionaire was reeling from allegations of accounting fraud, bribery and sanctions-busting levelled between 2023 and 2025, as a US-based short seller described Adani’s eponymous conglomerate as “the largest con in corporate history”. While the group rejected all the accusations, its share prices plunged.

“We faced financial and political attacks,” Adani says in a rare interview at his headquarters in his home city of Ahmedabad. “We had to retain investor confidence, serve customers and keep building.”

Solar panels at the Adani Group-owned Khavda Renewable Energy Park in Khavda, Gujarat. Photograph: Punit Paranjpe/AFP via Getty Images

Today, the group says the cases against it have all been dismissed or settled, the short seller has disbanded and shares in Adani companies have recovered much of the ground they lost.

Adani himself has rarely seemed more powerful. His ties to Modi’s government are long-standing; both men hail from Gujarat and his rise has mirrored the prime minister’s.

Modi’s drive to make India into a modern, developed economy also has enormous consequences for Adani’s infrastructure work – and vice versa.

Today Adani boasts that his conglomerate accounted for almost a third of India’s entire private sector capital expenditure on infrastructure in the last fiscal year, with $16 billion of spending. He is also venturing into data centres.

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“Adani is an important symbol of Modi’s India,” says Simon Commander, managing partner at Altura Partners, an advisory firm. “He’s come from not very much and within the space of 35 years has built quite an empire.”

Adani (64) rejects the idea that the range of his activities and the extent of his wealth have shut off competition. “I would welcome 100 more Adanis,” he says. “That would be good for India.”

Commander cautions that the group’s governance, like that of other big Asian conglomerates, “leaves enormous amounts of control in the hands of the family” while its size raises “a broad issue of whether these business groups are really good for competition”.

Adani also faces the question of whether his business can still prosper once he eventually steps down – and if Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party loses the general election due in 2029.

“Whoever is elected, will that guy come after Adani? Or is he close to the other side as well?” says one banker who has dealt with him.

A protester burns an effigy of Guatam Adani and Indian prime minister Narendra Modi during a Kolkata rally in February 2023. Photograph: Dibyangshu Sarkar/AFP via Getty Images

The comeback

The allegations were devastating. In early 2023, Hindenburg, a US firm that had taken a short position in the debt and derivatives of Adani companies, published a report accusing the group of stock price manipulation and accounting fraud.

The Adani Group issued a 413-page rebuttal, but the damage was done; the combined value of its seven key listed companies more than halved and the Securities and Exchange Board of India, known as Sebi, launched a series of investigations.

Hindenburg’s allegations led to further scrutiny of Adani. Later in 2023, a Financial Times investigation of customs records found that the Adani Group appeared to have imported billions of dollars of coal at prices well above market value, supporting allegations that the group had been inflating fuel costs and causing millions to overpay for electricity. The group denied wrongdoing.

In November 2024, US prosecutors charged Adani and his nephew Sagar with conspiring to offer $265 million in bribes to Indian government officials to secure solar energy contracts and hide their involvement in the scheme from investors.

A judge dismissed the criminal case in August after the US department of justice abandoned its prosecution.

Adani’s lawyer Robert Giuffra – who also acts as personal lawyer for US president Donald Trump – acknowledged in a filing that Adani’s legal team had told prosecutors the group “would be amenable” to investing $10 billion in the US if the investigation were abandoned, but the judge declared himself “satisfied” that it was not why the department of justice dropped its case. Adani Group called the allegations “baseless”.

Separately, the US treasury department accused another Adani subsidiary of importing Iranian liquefied petroleum gas into India via an intermediary, in violation of US sanctions. The group “categorically denied” knowingly evading sanctions but later co-operated with a US investigation and agreed a $275 million settlement without a finding of fault.

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Adani Group says that all 24 investigations by Sebi into the allegations made by Hindenburg, including the use of offshore jurisdictions to mask share transactions by related parties, have been settled.

Sebi said in September that the Adani Group and some of its directors had settled investigations into alleged breaches of public shareholding requirements and the disclosure of related-party transactions with payments of 14.8 million rupees (€144,000) and 15.1 million rupees (€147,000).

Sebi has declined to comment on whether investigations are still pending into whether certain Adani Group offshore investors circumvented Indian rules.

Prof Bhaskar Chakravorti, dean of global business at the Fletcher School at Tufts University, said there was always an expectation that Adani was “going to clear it all” because he was “untouchable”.

The corporate flagship Adani Enterprises is the fifth-best-performing stock on India’s Nifty 50 index so far this year, up 19.8 per cent against an index that is down 3.5 per cent.

It has recouped more than half the losses it suffered after the accusations by Hindenburg. Adani Ports is the fourth-best-performing stock this year with a 29.4 per cent rise, while the Bloomberg Billionaires Index now estimates the Adani family’s net worth at $120 billion – close to where it was before Hindenburg went public.

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A senior banker in Mumbai argues that “Hindenburg helped the Adani group because it made them realise they needed to improve standards”. He adds: “In the long run, it will be good for them.”

Hindenburg ceased operations in January 2025 and Nate Anderson, the firm’s founder, declined to be interviewed.

Adani also moved quickly to limit the financial impact on his empire.

In the financial year after the Hindenburg allegations, Adani Group companies increased underlying earnings by 45 per cent and after-tax profit by 71 per cent, citing “resilient and predictable business growth” in an investor presentation.

However, the rate of underlying earnings growth has slowed since – to about 6 per cent for the last fiscal year, compared with the previous 12 months.

Lakshmanan R, regional head of corporates at the Singapore-based CreditSights, a subsidiary of the ratings agency Fitch, says Adani companies have “taken very concrete steps” to ensure that earnings grew faster than their debt, reducing their leverage. Still, the allegations meant that Adani “is a name that people and investors will still be cautious of in terms of their corporate governance track record”, he adds.

India's Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi holds a printout of a news report on Gautam Adani during a media briefing. Photograph: Indranil Mukherjee/Getty Images

The Modi connection

While some business leaders celebrate Adani’s huge investments in India, others worry about how dependent the country has become on his businesses. In particular, critics say he has profited from a close relationship with Modi, an accusation the billionaire vehemently rejects.

“I engage with leaders, as all industrialists do everywhere,” he says. “But we never ask for special treatment.”

Nirmalya Kumar, a professor of strategy at the Indian School of Business, says the Adani Group, along with other big conglomerates, is vital for Modi’s growth model. “There are only four or five entrepreneurs who have ... the capability to execute,” he says.

“So if they want to build 100 airports, there’s only Gautam Adani who can do it ... if you want to do import substitution manufacturing, you have to rely on the Tata Group ... If you want digital infrastructure, you have to rely on the Ambani group.”

The economic power of Adani’s conglomerate is augmented by media clout, since it owns NDTV, one of India’s biggest news channels. Many Indian commentators and analysts are reluctant to speak publicly about the billionaire, whose lawyers are not shy of litigation to defend his interests.

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Reporters Without Borders, the activist group, accuses the Adani group of “waging an unprecedented legal war against journalists and media outlets” through the use of civil and criminal defamation lawsuits, mainly in Gujarat.

“We can neither choose our critics nor silence every accusation,” Adani says. “We can choose our conduct, respect scrutiny and keep delivering.”

Adani emphasises that his business empire first took off under governments run by the Indian National Congress party dominated by the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty, which is now Modi’s principal opposition.

Rahul Gandhi, the current Congress leader of the opposition, has frequently criticised Adani and Mukesh Ambani, another billionaire industrialist, for their closeness to political power. Modi, Gandhi claimed at a rally last year, “is being remote controlled by Ambani and Adani”.

Neither Adani nor Ambani immediately responded to requests for comment, and Modi has not spoken recently of his relationship with the two businessmen.

Still, Gandhi’s attacks raise questions about whether Adani would still prosper after the 76-year-old Modi leaves power.

“Governments and policies change, but Indians’ need for energy, infrastructure, jobs and opportunity will not,” Adani says. “We work in states governed by different political parties because the need for infrastructure and jobs is the same everywhere.”

Chakravorti, at Tufts University, argues that given Adani’s record of building infrastructure and power generation capacity, “it’s hard to find alternatives”.

“They’re politically very savvy, so I don’t necessarily think that a change in government is going to cause Adani to be kicked out,” he adds.

A man reads his mobile phone at the popular Girgaum Chowpatty in Mumbai. Photograph: Indranil Mukherjee/AFP via Getty Images

Indian growth

Adani is seeking to maintain itself at the forefront of an economic growth spurt comparable to the one that powered China a generation ago. India is the world’s fastest-growing major economy – its gross domestic product has doubled over the past decade – and Modi has set a national goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Much like Modi’s government, Adani is also now betting that the artificial intelligence (AI) boom can benefit India.

“India can become a major foundation for the global AI economy,” the billionaire says.

The group says it will commit $100 billion by 2035 to build renewable energy-powered data centres across the country, in partnership with players such as Microsoft and Google.

As a whole, India has almost quadrupled its renewable capacity over the past decade, although it remains the world’s third-largest emitter of carbon dioxide, after China and the US, with almost 70 per cent of power this year coming from coal-fired stations.

Adani, whose group owns a coal mine in Australia and imports the fuel from Indonesia, has little time for what he sees as unfair pressure on India to slash emissions while it is still developing. “India’s progress cannot be held hostage to western ideology,” he says.

When all its renewable projects are finished, Adani Green Energy could produce up to 50 gigawatts (GW), more than the 45GW that the group’s thermal power division aims to generate from its coal-fired stations.

Much of that will come from Khavda, which will boast 60 million solar modules and 770 wind turbines when complete. An army of 76,000 robots will cruise the rows of panels, cleaning off desert dust without using scarce water.

The complex already produces enough green electricity to power millions of homes. By 2029 it will be capable of generating 30GW, more than the whole of Belgium produces.

Still building

Gautam Adani in Boston in 2022. Photograph: M Scott Brauer/The New York Times

Adani is now turning his thoughts to succession. His two sons, Karan and Jeet, run the group’s ports and airports businesses respectively, while two nephews, Pranav and Sagar, look after property and green energy.

“It’s a very hard-working family with all shoulders to the wheel,” says one businessman who knows the Adanis. “They are not into Bollywood parties.”

Adani himself grew up in a household of modest means in Ahmedabad, worked as a diamond sorter in Mumbai and got his start in commodities trading by importing PVC and other polymers.

“I began my journey as a trader thinking from one transaction to the next,” he says. “Infrastructure taught me to think in decades.”

His first big break came in 1994, when he acquired land from the Gujarat state government to build the port of Mundra on the Arabian Sea coast; the formal concession was awarded in 2001, shortly before Modi became the western state’s chief minister.

Mundra now handles every third container passing through the country and includes a factory producing solar panels and a facility building some of the world’s most powerful wind turbines.

As a first-generation billionaire, Adani differs from some of his showier Indian peers, who were born into wealth and expensively educated abroad. He follows the ancient Indian Jain religion, which advocates non-attachment to worldly possessions, forbids alcohol and demands strict vegetarianism.

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The banker says that Adani’s provincial demeanour and limited formal education – he dropped out of university – conceal a sharp business mind. He recalls the billionaire’s analysis of the connection between US interest rate policy and his own companies’ derivatives positions.

In the evenings, an aide says, Adani’s favourite pastime is to play cards with his wife of 40 years, Priti.

“Discipline starts with you,” he says. “You cannot ask others to make sacrifices you are unwilling to make.”

Despite his family’s immense wealth, Asia’s richest man insists that money “should not change” your character. “We arrive empty-handed and leave empty-handed,” he says. “What matters is what you build.” – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2026