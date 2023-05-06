Earthquake shakes parts of Donegal

The location of the Donegal earthquake. Image: Irish National Seismic Network

An earthquake in Co Donegal in the early hours of Saturday shook many houses and woke people from their sleep.

The 2.5 magnitude quake at 1.32am was centred in north Donegal, near Glenveagh National Park.

The Irish National Seismic Network, operated by the Dublin Institute of Advanced Studies, received reports that the event was felt throughout the Donegal area.

It occurred at a depth of approximately 5km.

An earthquake measuring 2.4 on the Richter scale was recorded in the county last year.

The quake was widely felt across Donegal. Some people initially thought they were listening to thunder.

One woman posted on the Donegal Daily Facebook page that the quake “shook our whole house in Churchill”.

Another, Aisling Tourish, described it as being like a “short boom followed by a long low rattle that lasted about 10 seconds. The house vibrated with the boom and at first I thought there had been an explosion somewhere”.

Suzanne Sailor said she felt the vibrations on Arranmore Island which is 5km off the mainland.