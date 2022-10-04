North Korea fires ballistic missile over Japan in ‘outrageous’ act

North Korea has reportedly launched a intermediate-range ballistic missile over northern Japan for the first time in five years, prompting the government to urge people to shelter from falling debris.

Japan’s Kyodo news agency said the government had activated its J-Alert system on Tuesday morning for residents in the northernmost main island of Hokkaido and the country’s north-eastern Aomori prefecture. Train services were temporarily halted in the region, media reports said.

“North Korea appears to have launched a missile. Please evacuate into buildings or underground,” the alert read following the apparent escalation of recent weapons tests by Kim Jong-un’s regime.

Japan’s prime minister, Fumio Kishida, called North Korea’s actions “outrageous”, and said the government would continue to gather and analyse information. The defence minister, Yasukazu Hamada, said Japan would examine all options, including counterattack capabilities, as it looks to strengthen its defences in the face of repeated missile launches from North Korea.

South Korea’s president, Yoon Suk-yeol, warned of “resolute” response after the launch, the Yonhap news agency reported. Mr Yoon said the missile had flown about 4,000km, Yonhap added. That range puts the US Pacific territory of Guam within striking distance.

The South’s unification ministry, which oversees cross-border issues, said the North was “unresponsive” on the inter-Korean hotline.

Mr Yoon promised a stern response from South Korea and the international community to the North’s “reckless nuclear provocations”, while the South’s national security council said Pyongyang’s provocations would “only strengthen security co-operation with the US,” the South’s main ally.

South Korea said the projectile appeared have been an intermediate-range ballistic missile launched from North Korea’s Jagang province.

It was the first time the North has sent a missile over Japanese territory since 2017. TV Asahi, citing an unnamed government source, said the missile had fallen in the sea 3,000km (1,860 miles) east of Japan at 7.44am local time after a 22-minute flight.

“North Korea’s series of actions, including its repeated ballistic missile launches, threatens the peace and security of Japan, the region, and the international community, and poses a serious challenge to the entire international community, including Japan,” Japan’s top government spokesperson, Hirokazu Matsuno, said in a brief news conference.

The initial US response was more measured. Daniel Kritenbrink, the top US diplomat for east Asia, described the launch as “unfortunate”.

Kyodo reported Japanese defence ministry sources as saying the missile had flown eastward over the Japan Sea — known in Korea as the East Sea — before flying over Japanese territory. There were no reports of injuries or of damage to ships or aircraft. It was the seventh time North Korea had launched a missile over Japan, it added.

Japan’s government issued a swift rebuke, describing the launch as a “threat to regional security”.

The latest launch is the fifth in 10 days, as the North ramps up its response to the recent resumption of large-scale military exercises by US and South Korean forces. The allies insist the drills are purely defensive, but Pyongyang condemns them as a rehearsal for an invasion.

Tuesday’s test also comes a few days after the US vice-president, Kamala Harris, made a high-profile visit to the heavily armed border separating the two Koreas. — Guardian