Ellen Keane said the bike and cycling during the pandemic was 'the reason I won my gold medal in Tokyo'. Photograph: Ellen Keane/Instagram

The custom-made adapted bicycle of Paralympian Ellen Keane, which was stolen outside a beauty salon in Dublin last weekend, has been located.

The 31-year-old retired swimmer issued an appeal on social media on Sunday after her bike was stolen from a bike rack outside Oslo Beauty in Ranelagh.

The retired swimmer, who won a gold medal at the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo and a bronze in Rio in 2016, said that the bike was really special to her as it got her through the pandemic.

“When I couldn’t swim, I cycled, and honestly she’s the reason I won my gold medal in Tokyo,” she said.

She issued an appeal to members of public to watch out for the bike in second hand bicycle shops.

Keane later joked that while she was “so grateful” for the huge response online and in the community she “felt absolutely ridiculous”.

“My whole identity has shifted from Ellen Keane the Paralympic swimmer to Ellen Keane, victim of bike theft.”

She said she had received “really lovely” messages from people offering to get her a replacement bike.

On Tuesday, she posted a video on social media saying that her bike had been found and thanked everyone who spread the word about the theft.

“It is all thanks to you guys. Honestly everyone making all of the videos. Someone made a video and because of the video they made a couple of lads noticed that a bike someone bought off another person was my bike.

“I got a video sent to me of the bike. It is my bike and I’m going to go and collect it tomorrow. Thank you so much.

“It is a Christmas miracle and it is not even Christmas yet.”

Keane specialised in the 100m breaststroke. She also won two silver and two bronze medals at World Championship level, published a book in 2023 and is a coach with Ireland’s Fittest Family.