Delegates arriving in Shenzhen for the Asia Pacific Economic Co-operation (Apec) summit on Wednesday will drive along broad, spotless streets lined with freshly planted ornamental shrubs and flowers. In the media centre, a line of humanoid robots make and serve perfect espressos, cappuccinos and americanos while the reporters admire them, phones aloft to capture this brave new world.

Fifty years ago, Shenzhen was a fishing town with about 30,000 people. In 1979 Deng Xiaoping chose it as one of China’s first special economic zones, pioneering the country’s embrace of market economics and becoming a manufacturing hub.

Today it is a city of 18 million, filled with gleaming skyscrapers – including the 600-metre Ping An tower, China’s tallest building and home to the headquarters of technology giants Huawei and Tencent and electric vehicle manufacturer BYD.

If Shenzhen is a symbol of China’s economic development, this week’s summit is a demonstration of how the country’s geopolitical position has changed. On Wednesday, Xi Jinping will welcome leaders from 21 states in the Asia Pacific region and on Thursday he will host the first ever trilateral meeting of the presidents of China, Russia and the United States.

Xi’s meeting with Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin has been compared with the 1945 Yalta conference that saw the US, Britain and the Soviet Union carve up the world at the end of the second world War. But the Chinese were among the victims of that meeting, with a secret protocol giving Stalin control over parts of their territory, whereas this week they are setting the agenda.

The 600m Ping An tower, China’s tallest building, reaches above other skyscrapers in Shenzhen. Photograph: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

A man relaxes in front of the main meeting venue for the Apec summit at Xiangmi Lake, Shenzhen, China. Photograph: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

“The three presidents will have an in-depth exchange of views on safeguarding world peace and enabling strategic stability in major-country relations,” Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Monday.

The White House said Trump would raise the issue of nuclear weapons reduction and the war in Iran, while the Kremlin said the leaders would also discuss the war in Ukraine. Apart from the trilateral meeting, Trump will meet Xi and Putin separately and the Chinese and Russian leaders will also hold bilateral talks.

Trump stopped in Manila, the Philippines, on Tuesday for meetings with the Asean group of southeast Asian nations and the Quad, made up of the US, India, Japan and Australia.

Washington and Beijing are negotiating whether to extend a truce in the trade war that Xi and Putin agreed when they met in South Korea a year ago. And although Trump has been speaking warmly about Xi, his administration this week tightened restrictions on the export of advanced microchips to China.

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The move follows the resignation of Jensen Huang as chief executive of Nvidia after he admitted to an extramarital relationship with a woman US media said was suspected of being an agent of China’s ministry for state security. A Chinese national, Alice Huang worked for Singapore-based Megaspeed, a company that rented data centres outside China to Chinese companies.

The practice was not covered by the export ban on advanced microchips to China, but US authorities suspected Megaspeed of selling restricted chips to Chinese buyers. The company denied the allegations, but Washington on Monday closed the loophole, requiring companies in southeast Asia to apply for licences before importing high-end chips from the US.

Trump suggested he might also meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in China, although the Chinese foreign ministry said on Tuesday that they had no information about Kim coming to Shenzhen. South Korea has warned against any discussion between Trump, Xi and Putin of security on the Korean peninsula without Seoul’s participation.

“I explicitly told my Chinese counterpart that the US-China-Russia summit should not become another Yalta Conference,” a senior South Korean foreign ministry official told reporters in Beijing last weekend.

“We have made it clear not only to the United States but also to China that our national interests concerning Korean Peninsula issues must not be compromised.”

British prime minister Winston Churchill, US president Franklin D Roosevelt and Russian leader Joseph Stalin at the conclusion of the Yalta Conference in February 1945. Photograph: Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images

Franklin D Roosevelt, Joseph Stalin and Winston Churchill agreed informally at Yalta to place Korea under international trusteeship rather than restoring the independence it had enjoyed for 500 years before the Japanese occupation in 1905.

In August 1945, Soviet forces accepted Japan’s surrender in Korea north of the 38th parallel while US forces did so south of the line, dividing the peninsula into two occupation zones that subsequently hardened into two separate states. What the South Koreans fear now is that when Trump, Xi and Putin meet in Shenzhen, they will agree a common approach to North Korea without consulting Seoul.

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Beijing has an alliance with North Korea dating back to the Korean war in the 1950s, when China fought alongside the Soviet Union in support of the new communist state. Recent years have seen a deepening of the strategic partnership between Moscow and Pyongyang, with North Korean soldiers deployed with Russian troops on the frontline of the war against Ukraine.

Trump met Kim a number of times during his first term in the White House, but their negotiations collapsed at a summit in Hanoi in 2019. Kim has shown little interest in reviving talks, although Trump said this week that he was open to a meeting while he is in Asia.

At the heart of Seoul’s anxiety is the prospect of the US, Russia and China discussing North Korea’s nuclear status and the future of the peninsula without consulting South Korea’s government.

These fears were heightened by a visit to Moscow this week by Jo Yong-won, one of Kim’s closest aides, and to Beijing earlier this month by Kim Song-nam, another senior North Korean official responsible for international affairs.

The trilateral meeting will be an unprecedented coming together of the world’s most powerful leaders: Donald Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin. Photograph: AP

The signs are that Xi, Trump and Putin will not discuss Korea at this week’s meeting, which is not expected to go too deeply into any policy specifics. Trump said on Tuesday that he was looking forward to the trilateral meeting, although Putin is the one who benefits most from being included.

Although Beijing dislikes the concept of a G2, there is no disputing the fact that China and the United States are the two most powerful countries in the world, as well as its biggest national economies. Russia has the biggest nuclear arsenal, but by almost every other measure diplomatically and economically it is far behind the other two.

China’s commitment to multilateralism, rooted in its experience as one of the greatest beneficiaries of the multilateral system and its dense network of trading partnerships, is an obstacle in the way of a new concert of the great powers. And its economic links with all parts of the world, including the western hemisphere and Eurasia, mean Beijing has no interest in defining spheres of influence, even if it wants the US out of its own region.

Most western observers expect Thursday’s meeting between Xi, Trump and Putin to be little more than a photo opportunity that produces no agreement on anything of substance. But so-called deliverables will be less important than whether the trilateral format becomes institutionalised so that the leaders of the US, China and Russia start meeting regularly, perhaps once a year.

An institutionalised trilateral format would deepen bureaucratic contacts between the capitals – and if Trump takes part in three such meetings before he leaves office in January 2029, his successor might find it difficult to abandon the practice. In that case, Korea might have something to worry about – and Europe would have another headache to deal with.