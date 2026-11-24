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Donald Trump’s intervention that persuaded Nvidia to restore Jensen Huang as chief executive has put Washington’s long-dominant China hawks on the back foot. For now.

China hawks at bay

The news on Monday that Jensen Huang was returning to head Nvidia boosted the price of the company’s shares by 30 per cent, at one stage adding almost $1 trillion to its stock market valuation.

But beneath the soaring chorus of joy on Wall Street could be heard the sombre countermelody of wailing and rending of garments on Capitol Hill.

Huang’s return came less than two weeks after his abrupt departure following his admission to two extramarital relationships, one with a woman who was alleged to have links with China’s spy agency, the ministry for state security. Trump said on Monday that he had convinced Nvidia to bring Huang back after the fallout from his departure had triggered an extended sell-off of shares in AI companies.

The case against Huang was driven by a succession of news reports citing US intelligence claims that Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman based in Singapore with whom he became romantically involved, may have been spying for Beijing. Subsequent reports suggested that the US intelligence agencies were not sure if she was a spy, with some speculating that Beijing’s spies only became interested in her after she got involved with the Nvidia boss.

Trump appeared sceptical from the start, portraying Huang’s fall as a personal tragedy rather than a national security breach and casting doubt on the espionage claims.

“Every time you have a Chinese woman that’s good looking or beautiful, they say she’s a spy,” he said.

“With Jensen, I don’t believe that’s true.”

But days after Huang’s departure from Nvidia, the White House tightened restrictions on the export of advanced microchips to China, banning their use by Chinese companies in third countries such as Singapore and Malaysia.

Alice Huang’s firm Megaspeed used advanced Nvidia chips in data centres in southeast Asia where Chinese companies could rent computing power to train their AI models and the new controls closed the loophole that made that practice legal.

Huang’s fall appeared to tilt the balance within the Trump administration away from figures like commerce secretary Howard Luttnick who wanted to allow Nvidia to sell more chips to China and towards the more hawkish treasury secretary Scott Bessent and secretary of state Marco Rubio. And the spying allegations emboldened those in Congress who view the contest for supremacy in AI between the US and China exclusively through the lens of national security.

Both parties on Capitol Hill became more hawkish on China during Trump’s first term and the trend continued under Joe Biden, who prioritised efforts to limit Chinese access to advanced technology. Huang last year persuaded Trump to allow Nvidia to sell some more of its chips to China, although the most advanced models remained restricted.

Trump’s intervention on Huang’s behalf on Monday drew criticism from both Democrats and Republicans in Congress, who made clear that they will continue to investigate the Nvidia boss. The new Democratic intake who will take their seats in January include some who favour a less confrontational approach to China but they are unlikely to shift the congressional balance on the issue.

Even if Trump pursues a more moderate policy towards Beijing in the remaining two years of his term as president, a Democratic successor is likely to return to the hawkish approach pursued by Biden. Foreign policy advisers in Washington can survive their most calamitous decisions in office, even if countless innocent people far away do not, and their impressive record of failure will not prevent many in Biden’s team from returning to the White House under the next Democratic president.

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