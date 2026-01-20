Greenland live updates: Trump agrees to Davos meeting with European leaders

Key Reads

Macron invites Trump to Paris for talks, texts show

French president Emmanuel Macron is seeking to arrange an emergency G7 meeting in Paris, involving US president Trump, a private message between the two leaders shows, Europe correspondent Jack Power writes.

In a text message to Mr Trump, Mr Macron said:

“I do not understand what you are doing on Greenland”.

Mr Macron offered to arrange a meeting of G7 powers, which includes the US, in Paris on Thursday, followed by a dinner between the French and US leaders.

“Let us have a dinner together in Paris together on Thursday before you go back to the us,” he wrote.

A screenshot of the full message was posted on Truth Social by Mr Trump this morning. A source in the Élysée confirmed to The Irish Times that the text was genuine.

“We are totally in line on Syria. We can do great things on Iran. I do not understand what you are doing on Greenland. Let us try to build great things”, it said.

Mr Macron proposed inviting the Ukrainians, Danish, new Syrian government, and Russia to Paris for the talks on the margins of the proposed meeting.

The texts give a glimpse into European leaders’ efforts to engage Mr Trump, in a bid to encourage him to walk back his demands to buy or seize Greenland and hit European allies with more trade tariffs.

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks as he leads a meeting on New-Caledonia at the Elysee Palace in Paris on Monday. Photograph: Stephane de Sakutin, AFP via Getty Images

The Maga faith has not been shaken through what has been a disorienting year, Washington correspondent Keith Duggan writes.

Trump has, at 79, transformed the White House into a volatile and unknowable force of change and whimsy.

Read his full piece here.

European leaders are hoping to prevent a trade war breaking out with the United States over Greenland, but are preparing contingency plans to push back on Donald Trump’s “blackmail” attempts, should high-stakes attempts to defuse tensions this week fail.

Efforts to engage the White House are being stepped up and several EU leaders are expected to discuss the crisis in transatlantic relations directly with Mr Trump in Davos this week on the margins of the World Economic Forum.

It is understood top officials close to European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen have been in contact with senior figures in the Trump administration, including Jared Kushner, to sound out the US president’s intentions.

Read our lead story this morning here.

Fianna Fáil MEP Barry Cowen has said Donald Trump, JD Vance and “radical” elements of their administration “do not speak for the American people”, Europe correspondent Jack Power writes.

In a speech to the European Parliament last night, the former agriculture minister said the US was breaking away from an international order it had helped to build and defend for decades.

“I can’t help but wonder, where are the voices in the US Congress who not so long ago stood for partnership and international law? Their silence is being heard across Europe”, he told MEPs.

“All in all, this is not simply a trade dispute. It is a test. A test of whether law still matters, whether alliances still matter and whether Europe is prepared to defend them,” he said.

Fianna Fáil MEP Barry Cowen has said Donald Trump, JD Vance and 'radical' elements of their administration 'do not speak for the American people'. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Good morning. US president Donald Trump has said he will impose a 200 per cent tariff on French wines and champagnes, a move he claimed would push French president Emmanuel Macron to join Trump’s Board of Peace initiative aimed at resolving global conflicts.

When asked by a reporter about Mr Macron saying he will not join the board, Trump said, “Did he say that? Well, nobody wants him because he will be out of office very soon.”

“I’ll put a 200 per cent tariff on his wines and champagnes, and he’ll join, but he doesn’t have to join,” Mr Trump said.

Mr Trump ⁠originally proposed establishing the board of peace when he announced last September his plan to ⁠end the war in Gaza. However an invitation sent to world leaders last week outlines a broad role ending conflicts ⁠globally.

Mr Trump has also said that he thought European leaders would not “push back too much” on his attempt to buy Greenland.

“I don’t think they’re gonna push back too much. We have to have it. They have to have this done,” he told reporters on Monday.

The ⁠US president has said that he had a “very good” telephone call with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte concerning Greenland.

Mr Trump also said he had agreed to a meeting of various parties at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Follow irishtimes.com for updates throughout the day.