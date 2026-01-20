Coercion from aggressive superpowers must be resisted, says Canadian PM

Canada's prime minister Mark Carney delivers a speech during the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday. Photograph: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty

Canadian prime minister Mark Carney used a major address in Davos to argue that the world’s middle powers must band together to resist coercion from aggressive superpowers.

Recent events have shown the “rules-based international order” is effectively dead, Mr Carney said, which means Canada and other countries have no choice but to create new alliances to oppose pressure tactics and intimidation by the world’s great powers. His speech didn’t mention US president Donald Trump by name.

Canada stands firmly behind Greenland as tensions rise in the Arctic over Mr Trump’s repeated statements that the US must own the territory for security reasons, the prime minister said at the World Economic Forum on Tuesday. The semi-autonomous island and Denmark have a “unique right to determine Greenland’s future”, he said.

His remarks amounted to a call for a new architecture of co-operation among mid-sized countries. The prime minister said such alliances can be the last line of defence in an era when dominant states use their economic and military might to impose their will, and he urged joint investments in deterrence.

US president Donald Trump speaks to the media during a press briefing in the White House on Tuesday. Photograph: Kevin Dietsch/Getty

“Stop invoking the ‘rules-based international order’ as though it still functions as advertised,” Mr Carney said. “Call the system what it is: a period where the most powerful pursue their interests using economic integration as a weapon of coercion.”

Canada is working with partners in Nato to secure the alliance’s northern and western flanks, and its commitment to Article 5 — Nato’s joint defense clause — is “unwavering,” Mr Carney said.

His speech came amid a widening transatlantic rift. Hours before Carney’s speech, French president Emmanuel Macron attacked Mr Trump’s trade strategy, which includes the threat of further tariffs on European nations unless the US is allowed to acquire Greenland.

Overnight, Mr Trump posted a photo of a map that shows both Greenland and Canada covered by the American flag.

Faced with strong-arm tactics by larger nations, “there is a strong tendency for countries to go along to get along. To accommodate. To avoid trouble. To hope that compliance will buy safety,” Mr Carney said. “It won’t.”

“Middle powers must act together because if you are not at the table, you are on the menu,” the prime minister added.

Canada and Mexico are also preparing for negotiations with the White House on the North American trade pact, and US officials have publicly mused about breaking up that accord and pursuing bilateral talks instead.

Mr Trump is scheduled to attend the summit Wednesday, the same day Mr Carney is leaving. It’s not yet known if the two leaders will cross paths.

Mr Carney called on world leaders and companies to start “naming reality.” He cited a famous essay from Czech dissident Václav Havel that described how the communist system sustained itself because people were willing to lie to each other, and to themselves, about its realities.

International leaders shouldn’t fall into that trap when talking about the geopolitical landscape, Mr Carney said.

While Carney didn’t directly name the US — apart from a brief reference to “American hegemony” — his remarks clearly took aim at some of Mr Trump’s preferred pressure tactics, including “tariffs as leverage, financial infrastructure as coercion, supply chains as vulnerabilities to be exploited.”

Mr Carney’s comments were particularly striking given Canada’s long-standing economic integration with the US, and vulnerability to potential retaliation by Trump. Mr Carney himself has opted to placate the US president at times, removing many of Canada’s retaliatory tariffs and apologising for an anti-tariff advbertisement by the province of Ontario.

Canada has shifted its strategic posture, Mr Carney argued. He alluded to a wide-ranging trade deal he signed last week with Chinese president Xi Jinping, in which China agreed to reduce tariffs on Canadian agriculture products while Canada eased levies on Chinese-made electric vehicles.

“We are engaging broadly, strategically, with open eyes,” he said in the Davos speech. “We actively take on the world as it is, not wait for the world as we wish it to be.” - Bloomberg