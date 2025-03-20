Thousands protest in Turkey over Istanbul mayor’s detention

Police hold back protesters during a march in support of arrested Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu in Istanbul on Thursday. Photograph: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Thousands of Turks increased their protests on Thursday despite a ban on street gatherings over what they called the undemocratic detention of Istanbul’s mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, as the opposition sought to pin the blame on president Tayyip Erdogan.

Protesters gathered at a municipal headquarters and police station in Istanbul, and at universities and public squares across the country, leading to some scuffles with police officers who had erected barricades and closed off streets.

Mr Imamoglu (54), Mr Erdogan’s main political rival, was taken in on Wednesday and faces charges of graft and aiding a terrorist group, a move that the opposition condemned as a “coup attempt” and that sparked an initial round of demonstrations and criticism from European leaders.

The move against the popular two-term mayor caps a months-long legal crackdown on opposition figures that has been criticised as a politicised attempt to hurt their electoral prospects and silence dissent, charges the government denies.

READ MORE

facingErdogan, in his first comments on the detention, dismissed opposition criticism as “theatrics” and “slogans” for which the country had no time.

[ Analysis: Erdogan's move against main rival plunges Turkey into crisisOpens in new window ]

But in an interview, Ozgur Ozel, chairman of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) that includes Mr Imamoglu, said Mr Erdogan feared facing the mayor in a vote and wanted to “take him out of the game” and cut his party’s ties with the city.

He said that any move barring Mr Imamoglu from running for president in the next election would only strengthen the opposition’s support, adding the CHP will appoint him its candidate on Sunday at a scheduled vote.

“We believe Imamoglu will win. If his candidacy is blocked, we believe this will turn into much greater support,” Mr Ozel told Reuters in his first interview with foreign media since the detention.

“This nation has never forgiven anyone trying to lift the legitimacy of the ballots,” he said next to a small room at the Istanbul municipality headquarters – with crowds gathering outside.

Elections are not scheduled until 2028 but would need to come earlier if Mr Erdogan (71), who has run Turkey for 22 years, wants to run again. Mr Imamoglu leads the president in some polls.

Addressing a dinner for former party members in Ankara, Mr Erdogan said the opposition seeks to cover up its mistakes. Its issues are “are not the country’s issues, but the issues of a handful of opportunists in their headquarters,” he said.

The government has warned against tying Mr Erdogan or politics to Mr Imamoglu’s arrest, and says the judiciary is independent in answer to criticism that arrests are politically motivated.

Ankara imposed a four-day ban on gatherings and restricted access to some social media to restrict communications, with dozens of people detained over what authorities called provocative posts.

Police stationed trucks with water cannons near the police station where the mayor is held.

From inside, Mr Imamoglu called on members of the judiciary and Mr Erdogan’s ruling party to fight the injustice of his detention.

“These events have gone beyond our parties or political ideals,” he said on social media platform X. “It is time to raise our voices.”

Civil disobedience has been dramatically curbed in Turkey since the nationwide Gezi Park protests against Erdogan’s government in 2013, which prompted a violent state crackdown.

But crowds in some cities have been chanting antigovernment slogans and, in Istanbul, they hung banners of Mr Imamoglu and the nation’s founding leader Mustafa Kemal Ataturk alongside Turkish flags.

“They hastily detained our mayor, whom we elected with our votes,” said Ali Izar, an opposition supporter in central Istanbul. “I do not think this is a democratic practice and I condemn it.”

The detention sparked a crash and partial recovery in the lira on Wednesday, which by Thursday was worth nearly 38 to the dollar, compared to 36.67 beforehand.

Amid worries about eroding rule of law and concerns over slower rate cuts, bank shares in particular tumbled on the Istanbul bourse, and the central bank hiked its overnight rate.

Authorities on Thursday seized a construction company co-owned by Mr Imamoglu and handed control over to a court, according to the Istanbul chief public prosecutor’s office and financial crime investigation reports.- Reuters