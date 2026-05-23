Live GAA updates: Kerry and Donegal meet again, Cork welcome Meath to Páirc Uí Rinn

Saturday’s fixtures

All-Ireland SFC, Round 1

Kerry 0-5 Donegal 1-4

Cork v Meath 5.40pm; Galway v Kildare, 7.30pm

The best thing to watch off the ball here is Paudie Clifford v Finbarr Roarty. The young Donegal dervish isn’t giving the elder Clifford an inch, whather the ball is there or not. Tadhg Morley takes advantage of a little space inside to get up for a score, set up by Sean O’Brien. But Donegal hit back with a lovely score for Ciarán Moore.

19 mins: Kerry 0-6 Donegal 1-6

Kerry have recovered from that brilliant start for Donegal but that’s a fine score from Gallen. He was double-marked along the endline but wriggled through to squeeze it over the bar.

14 mins: Kerry 0-5 Donegal 1-5

It’s all action now. Ryan McHugh swishes a gorgeous two-pointer but Kerry hit back with three wuick scores. Both Clifford score from play before Gavin Munreaney is pinged for taking too long over a kick-out and David Clifford ices the free.

10 mins: Donegal 1-4 Kerry 0-5

Oisín Gallen puts over a lovely two-pointer for Donegal.

Kerry hold possession to settle themselves and eventually launch Micheál Burns who takes their opening score of the day.

6 mins: Kerry 0-1 Donegal 1-2

Goal for Donegal. Ciarán Moore slots home after a wide for Kerry down the other end.

3 mins: Kerry 0-0 Donegal 1-0

Here we go, the 2026 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship is officially under way.

Sean Hurson is on the whistle.

Some quick predictions before throw-in.

Paddy Andrews tips Donegal, as does Patrick McBrearty (albeit after some soul-searching), and Stefan Campbell thinks Kerry will take it after extra-time.

We’ll see about that.

Of the Donegal changes, Shane O’Donnell will be a big miss if he’s injured. It may well be that Jim McGuinness has just decided to go with size around the middle - having Magee and Langan maybe points to them seriously going after Shaen Murphy’s kick-outs. But O’Donnell generally plays when he’s fit so that will be one to keep an eye on.

All eyes on the late changes for both sides. Big news is that Michael Langan starts. So does Oisin Gallen, Jason Magee and under-20 star Max Campbell. For Kerry, as expected, Paudie Clifford starts and Sean O’Brien comes in as well.

The first game of the All-Ireland series and it’s a biggie - Kerry v Donegal in Killarney. Throw-in is at 3pm and there’s already a hefty crowd in sun-drenched Killarney. Kerry playing in blue today.