Tens of thousands march in Madrid to demand Spanish prime minister resigns

People in Madrid on Saturday at a demonstration calling for the resignation of Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez. Photograph: A Perez Meca/Europa Press via Getty Images

A small group ‌of protesters tried to break through barriers around the residence of ‌Spain’s Socialist prime minister Pedro Sánchez on Saturday during a ​mass rally calling for him to resign after a series of corruption scandals.

Police detained a group of masked people on ​the main road approaching Madrid’s Moncloa Palace, where Sánchez lives ⁠with his family, images on Spanish television showed.

Tens ‌of ‌thousands ​of demonstrators carried banners marked with “Resignation of the socialist mafia” and other ⁠slogans, alongside scores of ​Spanish gold and red ​flags in the “March for Dignity”, organised by ‌the Spanish Civil Society association.

Leaders ​from the opposition People’s Party and the ⁠far-right Vox party also ⁠took ​part in the largely peaceful march.

A Spanish court announced on Tuesday that former Spanish Socialist prime minister José Luis Rodriguez Zapatero was being investigated for allegedly leading an influence-peddling and money-laundering network, in another blow to ‌the leftist government beset ⁠by corruption scandals.

Zapatero, a key ally of the current prime minister, denied any ‌wrongdoing on Tuesday.

[ Spain’s prime minister says he will not resign over allegations against his wifeOpens in new window ]

Organisers said 80,000 people had taken part ​in the protest, though the Spanish government ​representative in Madrid put the number at about 40,000. – Reuters