Europe

Tens of thousands march in Madrid to demand Spanish prime minister resigns

Pedro Sánchez under pressure following series of corruption scandals linked to governing party

People in Madrid on Saturday at a demonstration calling for the resignation of Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez. Photograph: A Perez Meca/Europa Press via Getty Images
People in Madrid on Saturday at a demonstration calling for the resignation of Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez. Photograph: A Perez Meca/Europa Press via Getty Images
Sat May 23 2026 - 14:321 MIN READ

A small group ‌of protesters tried to break through barriers around the residence of ‌Spain’s Socialist prime minister Pedro Sánchez on Saturday during a ​mass rally calling for him to resign after a series of corruption scandals.

Police detained a group of masked people on ​the main road approaching Madrid’s Moncloa Palace, where Sánchez lives ⁠with his family, images on Spanish television showed.

Tens ‌of ‌thousands ​of demonstrators carried banners marked with “Resignation of the socialist mafia” and other ⁠slogans, alongside scores of ​Spanish gold and red ​flags in the “March for Dignity”, organised by ‌the Spanish Civil Society association.

Leaders ​from the opposition People’s Party and the ⁠far-right Vox party also ⁠took ​part in the largely peaceful march.

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A Spanish court announced on Tuesday that former Spanish Socialist prime minister José Luis Rodriguez Zapatero was being investigated for allegedly leading an influence-peddling and money-laundering network, in another blow to ‌the leftist government beset ⁠by corruption scandals.

Zapatero, a key ally of the current prime minister, denied any ‌wrongdoing on Tuesday.

Spain’s prime minister says he will not resign over allegations against his wife ]

Organisers said 80,000 people had taken part ​in the protest, though the Spanish government ​representative in Madrid put the number at about 40,000. – Reuters

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