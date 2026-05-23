Leinster v Bordeaux Bègles live updates: Follow the action from the Champions Cup final

Hopefully things go better for Leinster than they did for Ulster last night. Ulster were thrashed 59-26 by Montpellier in the stifling heat in Bilbao. As Gerry Thornley writes:

“As feared, the toll of losing too many big-game players at the end of a long season – coupled with the stifling heat in Bilbao and the greater potency of a fully-loaded Montpellier – was too much for a willing Ulster side.

“Even at their best – and there were too many errors for that to be the case – Ulster would have struggled to cope with this Montpellier side, all the more so when the contrasting oomph of the latter’s bench came into effect.

“In winning this trophy for a third time, the second-placed side in the Top 14 were also ruthless in their finishing, scoring nine tries from what seemed like no more than a dozen visits to the Ulster 22. On this evidence they’ll be a threat to Toulouse et al to add a Bouclier de Brennus.”

[ Weakened Ulster burn out against ruthless Montpellier in Challenge Cup finalOpens in new window ]

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Champions Cup final between Leinster and Bordeaux Bègles. Kick-off at the San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao is at 2.45pm. Leinster are going for their first Champions Cup star since 2018 after four defeats in finals since then. They will face a tough French side, who are defending champions and have a wealth for talent, in sweltering conditions as a heatwave has hit northern Spain. Here are the teams for the final, as Leo Cullen has opted for the tried and tested from the Toulon win.

LEINSTER: Hugo Keenan; Tommy O’Brien, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, Rieko Ioane; Harry Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Thomas Clarkson; Joe McCarthy, James Ryan; Jack Conan, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris (capt). Replacements: Ronan Kelleher, Paddy McCarthy, Tadhg Furlong, Diarmuid Mangan, Max Deegan, Luke McGrath, Ciarán Frawley, Jamie Osborne.

BORDEAUX: Salesi Rayasi; Pablo Uberti, Damian Penaud, Yoram Moefana, Louis Bielle-Biarrey; Matthieu Jalibert, Maxime Lucu (capt); Jefferson Poirot, Maxime Lamothe, Carlü Sadie; Boris Palu, Adam Coleman; Pierre Bochaton, Cameron Woki, Marko Gazzotti. Replacements: Gaetan Barlot, Ugo Boniface, Ben Tameifuna, Lachie Swinton, Temo Matiu, Bastien Vergnes-Taillefer, Arthur Retiere, Hugo Reus.