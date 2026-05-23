Volodymyr Zelenskiy says proposal of associate EU membership for Ukraine is ‘unfair’

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a letter to EU leaders that a German ‌proposal to grant Ukraine “associate” membership of the European Union was “unfair” because it would leave Kyiv without a voice inside the bloc.

German chancellor Friedrich Merz suggested earlier this week allowing Ukraine to participate in EU meetings and institutions without a ​vote as an interim step toward full membership of the bloc, which he said could help facilitate a deal to end the four-year-old war triggered by Russia’s invasion.

In response, Zelenskiy said in a letter sent late on Friday, reviewed by Reuters, that the removal of Viktor Orbán – a staunch opponent of Ukraine’s EU membership – as Hungarian prime minister after elections last month had created the opportunity for substantive progress on accession talks.

“It would ​be unfair for Ukraine to be present in the European Union but remain voiceless,” Zelenskiy said in his message. “The time is right to move forward with Ukraine’s membership in a full and meaningful way.”

The letter was addressed to ⁠European Council president Antonio Costa, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and Cypriot president Nikos Christodoulides, who holds the rotating chair of the EU Council.

Zelenskiy thanked ‌European ‌leaders ​for their support during the war – Europe’s largest conflict since the second World War – and said Ukraine was acting as a bulwark against Russian aggression for the whole of the 27-nation bloc.

“We are defending Europe – fully, not partially, and not with half-measures,” said the 48-year-old ⁠leader, accusing Russia of trying to undermine European unity and development. “Ukraine deserves ​a fair approach and equal rights within Europe,“ Zelenskiy said.

A ​clear route into the EU could help Zelenskiy to sell any peace settlement to Ukrainians, particularly if – as widely expected – a settlement does not hand Ukraine control of all of its territory ‌or membership of the Nato military alliance, analysts say.

But many European ​officials say it is unrealistic for Ukraine to achieve full membership in the bloc in the next few years, even though a date of 2027 was pencilled into ⁠a 20-point peace plan discussed among the United States, Ukraine and Russia. EU ⁠accession requires ratification by each of the ​bloc’s 27 members, a process that could lead to significant obstacles.

Merz’s proposal was billed as an attempt to find a middle way between a quick accession and Ukraine’s current status as a candidate country at the start of the process. Ukraine hopes to open negotiations on six areas for European Union accession – known as “clusters” – within two months.

Zelenskiy said that, despite the pressure of war, Ukraine was making good progress on the reforms required to meet EU democratic and economic standards. “We fully understand that European integration does not happen overnight,” he said. “But previous rounds of enlargement have already shown very clearly that countries can be given time to integrate without limiting their rights inside the EU.”

Merz had said in a letter to EU officials that he would discuss his idea with ‌fellow European leaders and suggested the creation of ⁠a taskforce to hammer out the details.

The proposal included a “political commitment” to apply the bloc’s mutual assistance and defence clause to Ukraine to provide a security guarantee, as well as allowing Ukraine a non-voting associate commissioner of the European Commission and non-voting representatives at the European Parliament, and gradual access to ‌the EU budget.

Some diplomats in Brussels reacted with caution to Merz’s proposal, noting the status of “associate” member does not exist and could require changes to EU treaties. Others questioned whether such an approach was needed ​after Hungary’s veto on the process was lifted, and suggested it was better to focus on advancing negotiations towards full membership.

But ​some diplomats noted the German proposal could be seen simply as an effort to speed Ukraine’s progress.

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“If the German proposal helps accelerate integration without hindering or delaying full membership, then it is worth having a closer look,” said one EU diplomat, who asked not to be identified. – Reuters