ICG revenues jump 14% as it passes on higher fuel charges and emissions costs

Irish Ferries parent, Irish Continental Group, said its revenues soared almost 14 per cent in the year to the start of May. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Irish Ferries owner Irish Continental Group (ICG) said its revenues soared almost 14 per cent in the year to the start of May, as it imposed fuel surcharges on freight customers and also passed on carbon emissions costs.

However, elevated fuel costs still pose a risk to full-year earnings estimates, according to Davy analyst, Stephen Furlong, as 30 per cent of ICG’s business is non-freight and pricing is subject to supply and demand conditions.

Consolidated group revenue for the reporting period amounted to €215.9 million, ICG said in a trading statement ahead of its annual general meeting in Dublin on Thursday.

The number of roll-on, roll-off freight units carried on the group’s ferries rose 5.2 per cent on the same period last year, though car volumes dropped 2.9 per cent and container freight declined by 3.8 per cent.

“Recent geopolitical developments in the Middle East have resulted in increased fuel prices, which can only be negative for everyone living on an island off northwest Europe,” ICG said.

“Apart from the obvious increased cost of getting on and off the island, there are secondary impacts on inflation, interest rates and the general cost of living.”

While the group’s consistent policy is not to financially hedge fuel prices, it has an established system of applying fuel surcharges on all freight movements on a monthly lagged basis.

ICG, led by chief executive Eamonn Rothwell, is also now passing on to customers the full costs it faces in acquiring allowances for carbon emissions under the European Emissions Trading System (ETS).

Davy’s Furlong said it is too early to say if his estimate of full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of €153.2 million needs to be changed.

“But clearly there are increased risks and cost headwinds (probably in the circa €40 million range) with fuel price disruption from the Middle East," he said, adding that the summer season will be key for the non-freight business.

The group used its annual report last month to defend putting chairman John B McGuckian, a non-executive director for the past 38 years, forward for re-election at the (AGM), maintaining a long-standing departure from governance codes for Irish public companies.

It said that the rest of the board, which McGuckian has led since 2004, concluded it was “in the best interests of the company and its stakeholders” that the longest-standing chairman of an Iseq company continue in the role.

It considered the knowledge, skills and experience of McGuckian (86) and viewed him to be “both independent of character and judgment” as it assessed his ongoing position, it said.

The Irish Stock Exchange’s corporate governance code says that a chairperson should not remain in post beyond nine years from the date of their first appointment to the board – in line with the UK code that was also the benchmark for the Irish market until 2024.