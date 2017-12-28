Your New Year’s weekend sporting guide

Friday, December 29th (full sporting TV guide can be found here)

Darts: It’s day 13 at the Alexandra Palace where things are starting to heat up at the quarter-final stage. During the day session, Rob Cross and Dimitri van der Bergh are in action before the Dutch blockbuster of Michael van Gerwen and Raymond van Barneveld that evening. (Sky Sports Darts, 12.30pm-4.30pm, 7pm-11pm).

Cricket: It’s the fifth and final day of the fourth Ashes Test where England (at the time of writing) are poised to win their first Test of the series and make it 3-1 with one match to go. (BT Sport 1 from 11pm).

Racing: It’s the final day of the Leopardstown Christmas Festival where the first is off at 12.20pm and includes the Neville Hotels Novice Chase (1.55pm) and the Ryanair Hurdle (2.30pm) where Faugheen will return to action. (RTÉ2 from 1pm, tickets can be bought on the gate or by clicking here). The Limerick Christmas Festival also wraps up for another year with the first there off at 12.30pm and tickets can be bought by clicking here.

Saturday, December 30th

Football: The live action gets underway with a festive Old Firm derby between Celtic and Rangers (Sky Sports Main Event from 11.30am, kick off: 12pm).

At 3pm there are six Premier League games: Bournemouth v Everton, Chelsea v Stoke, Huddersfield v Burnley, Liverpool v Leicester (Sky Sports PL from 2.45pm for Irish customers only), Newcastle v Brighton, Watford v Swansea.

Rounding off the action is Manchester United’s home meeting with Southampton (BT Sport 1 from 5pm, kick off: 5.30pm).

You can also catch up on all of the action on Match of the Day (BBC 1 from 10.30pm).

Rugby: There are two Pro14 games on Saturday with Glasgow v Edinburgh making up the TV action (Sky Sports Main Event from 3pm, kick off: 3.15pm) with Zebre and Treviso in the other game.

Racing: With no Irish racing on Saturday, Newbury is the centre of attention with a card that includes the Challow Novices’ Hurdle (ITV4 from 1.30pm).

Darts: Saturday sees the semi-finals get underway at the darts with both games taking place in an evening session (Sky Sports Darts from 7.30pm).

Sunday, December 31st

UFC: For the early starters among you there is UFC action from Las Vegas where Cris Cyborg takes on Holly Holm (BT Sport 1 from 3am).

Football: There are two Premier League games with Crystal Palace and Manchester City getting proceedings underway (BT Sport 1 from 11.30am, kick off: 12pm) in a game where Palace will surely be hoping just to limit their opponents to anything around the five goals. Later that afternoon West Brom meet Arsenal (Sky Sports Main Event from 4pm, kick off: 4.30pm).

You can catch highlights of all of the weekend’s action on Match of the Day 2 (BBC2 from 10pm).

Racing: The Punchestown New Year’s Eve card gets underway at 12.35pm and tickets can be bought on the gate or by clicking here.

GAA: In what will surely be the least watched programme of the year in Mayo and possible the most watched in Dublin, you can take in a full replay of the 2017 All-Ireland final which saw Jim Gavin’s side claim a third title in a row. (TG4 from 3.20pm).

Rugby: Two more Pro14 games to give you your oval ball fix on Sunday with the clash of Cardiff and Scarlets live on TV (Sky Sports Action from 3pm, kick off: 3.15pm) while Dragons and Ospreys meet in the other game at 5.35pm.

Monday, January 1st

Football: The first Premier League action of the New Year sees the thrilling prospect of Brighton taking on Bournemouth (Sky Sports Main Event from 12pm, kick off: 12.30pm).

At 3pm there are three games with Liverpool travelling to face Burnley, Stoke taking on Newcastle and Leicester meeting Huddersfield.

Rounding off the New Year’s Day action is Manchester United’s trip to Everton (Sky Sports Main Event from 5.15pm, kick off: 5.30pm).

Racing: If you want to get out and catch some live racing you can do so at Fairyhouse where the first is off at 12.20pm and tickets can be bought by clicking here.

Alternatively you can follow the action from Cheltenham – including the Betbright Chase on ITv and TV3 from 1pm.

Rugby: There are two interprovincial derbys to get your teeth stuck into on the first day of the new year with Leinster taking on Connacht (TG4 from 2.45pm, kick off: 3.15pm, tickets can be bought by clicking here) followed by Ulster’s meeting with Munster (TG4 from 5.30pm, kick off: 5.35pm, tickets can be bought here).

Darts: It’s World Championship final day at the Alexandra Palace (Sky Sports Main Event from 8pm.)