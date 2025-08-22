‘No smoke without fire’: Nuno casts doubt over Forest future as Marinakis relationship sours

Nuno Espírito Santo has cast doubt over his future at Nottingham Forest by conceding his relationship with the owner Evangelos Marinakis has deteriorated and acknowledging there is “no smoke without fire” amid reports he could be sacked.

Nuno secured Forest a place in European competition for the first time since 1995-96 and signed a new three-year contract in June. But his position appears in jeopardy after a series of ominous remarks in an extraordinary pre-match press conference on Friday.

Nuno, who tends to be guarded and reluctant to overshare, divulged the breakdown in communication after being asked whether his relationship with Marinakis has suffered.

“I always had a very good relationship with the owner, last season was very close, almost [talking on a] daily basis,” he said. “This season, not so well, but I always believe that dialogue and your opinion is always valid, because my concern is the squad and the season that we have ahead of us. But our relations have changed.

“It is not so close [now]. I’m being honest with you, I cannot say that is the same, because it’s not the same. The reason behind it, I don’t know. My job is always to try to anticipate what’s coming ahead of us, and that’s what I said with respect.

“It’s not good. I think everybody at the club should be together but it’s not the reality. The reality is that [it] is not what it used to be. It was a good, respectful relationship, but was more based on trust and sharing opinions, and now it’s not so good.”

Asked about a report in Italy that referenced rising tensions between Nuno and Marinakis and suggested the Portuguese could be sacked, the 51-year-old fuelled doubts over his position.

“Where there’s smoke, there’s fire, so I know how things work, but I’m here to do my job. I understand, because I’m worried. I’m the first one to be worried. I’m the first one to be concerned. There’s no smoke without fire.”

Nuno voiced concerns heading into the season that his squad was undercooked to cope with the Premier League and the Europa League, which they will play in after Crystal Palace’s demotion to the Conference League. Marinakis responded by spending almost £100 million on four players: Omari Hutchinson, James McAtee, Arnaud Kalimuendo and Douglas Luiz.

Forest, who won 3-1 in their opening game against Brentford last weekend, travel to Crystal Palace on Sunday. – Guardian