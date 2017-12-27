Handy Guide to Sport on Television this Week
Wednesday – Monday, December 27th – January 1st
WEDNESDAY (Dec 27th)
NBA BT Sport 2 from 2am
Denver Jazz @ Nuggets
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 11.25am
Day 2 South Africa v Zimbabwe
DARTS Sky Sports Arena, 12.30pm-4.30pm, 7pm-11pm
London PDC World Championship
HORSE RACING ITV4, 12.45pm-3.30pm
Kempton & Chepstow Including the Welsh National
HORSE RACING RTE 2, 1pm-3.30pm
Leopardstown Including PP Steeplechase
GAA TG4, 3.30pm-4.30pm
Repeat 2017 SFC: Kerry v Mayo
SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 7.30pm
(7.45) PL: Newcastle Utd v Manchester City
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm
(7.45) SP: Hearts v Hibernian
SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
(7.45) Cup: AC Milan v Inter Milan
NFL BBC 2, 11.55pm-0.45am
Discussion This Week
THURSDAY (Dec 28th)
NBA BT Sport 2 from 1am
Minnesota Nuggets @ Timberwolves
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 11.25am
Day 3 South Africa v Zimbabwe
DARTS Sky Sports Arena, 12.30pm-4.30pm, 7pm-11pm
London PDC World Championship
HORSE RACING RTE 2, 1pm-3.30pm
Leopardstown Including Christmas Steeplechase
TENNIS Eurosport 2, 1pm-5pm, 7pm-9.55pm
Abu Dhabi Mubdala World Championship
SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 7.30pm
(8.00) PL: Crystal Palace v Arsenal
FRIDAY (Dec 29th)
NBA BT Sport 2 from 1am
Boston Rockets @ Celtics
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 1.55am
1st T20 New Zealand v West Indies
TENNIS Eurosport 2, 10.30am-5pm, 7pm-10pm
Abu Dhabi Mubdala World Championship
CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 11.25am
Day 4 South Africa v Zimbabwe
DARTS Sky Sports Main Event, 12.30pm-4.30pm, 7pm-11pm
London PDC World Championship
RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 7pm
(7.45) EP: Bath v Wasps
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 7.30pm
(7.45) C: Doncaster v Yorkshire Carnegie
SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm
(7.45) C: Cardiff City v Preston North End
SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.30pm
(7.45) SC: St Mirren v Dundee Utd
SATURDAY (Dec 30th)
NBA BT Sport 2 from 1am
Oklahoma City Bucks @ Thunder
LA Clippers @ Lakers
SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 11.25am
BT Sport 3 from 11.30am
(11.30) Serie A: Fiorentina v AC Milan
SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 11.30am
(12.00) PL: Celtic v Rangers
SOCCER BBC 1, noon-1pm
Previews Football Focus
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from noon
(12.30) NL: Aldershot Town v Maidstone Utd
DARTS Sky Sports Arena, 12.30pm-4.30pm, 7.30pm-10.30pm
London PDC World Championship
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 12.55pm
(1.00) Top 14: La Rochelle v Agen
TENNIS Eurosport 2, 1pm-5pm, 7pm-8.30pm
Abu Dhabi Mubdala World Championship
HORSE RACING ITV4, 1.30pm-4pm
Newbury Including the Challow Hurdle
SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 1.55pm
(2.00) Serie A: Roma v Sassuolo
RUGBY Sky Sports Main Event from 3pm
(3.15) Pro14: Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh
RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 3.30pm
(4.00) EP: Harlequins v Northampton
SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 4.55pm
BT Sport 3 from 5.15pm
(5.00) Serie A: Inter Milan v Lazio
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5pm
(5.30) PL: Manchester Utd v Southampton
SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 5.15pm
(5.30) C: Bristol City v Wolverhampton
HORSE RACING RTE 2, 6.45pm-8.15pm
Chronicle Irish Grand National
SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 7.40pm
BT Sport 3 from 7.30pm
(7.45) Serie A: Verona v Juventus
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 7.40pm
(7.45) Top 14: Toulouse v Toulon
SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.55pm
Highlights Match of the Day
SUNDAY (New Year’s Eve)
NBA BT Sport 3 from 1am
Utah Cavaliers @ Jazz
UFC BT Sport 1 from 3am
Las Vegas Cris Cyborg v Holly Holm
RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 2.30pm
(3.00) EP: Exeter Chiefs v Leicester Tigers
RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 3pm
(3.15) Pro14: Cardiff Blues v Scarlets
GAA TG4 from 3.20pm
Repeat 2017 SFC final: Dublin v Mayo
SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 4pm
(4.30) PL: West Bromwich Albion v Arsenal
NBA BT Sport 2 from 8.30pm
Washington Bulls @ Wizards
SOCCER BBC 2, 10pm-10.50pm
Highlights Match of the Day 2
MONDAY (New Year’s Day)
CRICKET Sky Sports Main Event from 6am
2nd T20 New Zealand v West Indies
SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from noon
(12.30) PL: Brighton and Hove Albion v Bournemouth
HORSE RACING ITV from 1pm
Cheltenham Including the Betbright Chase
RUGBY TG4 from 2.45pm
(3.15) Pro14: Leinster v Connacht
SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 3pm
(3.00) C: Leeds Utd v Nottingham Forest
SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 5.15pm
(5.30) Everton v Manchester Utd
RUGBY TG4 from 5.30pm
BBC 2 from 5.30pm
(5.35) Pro14: Ulster v Munster
SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.30pm
(7.45) NL: Bromley v Ebbsfleet Utd
DARTS Sky Sports Main Event, 8pm-11pm
London PDC World Championship final