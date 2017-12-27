Handy Guide to Sport on Television this Week

Wednesday – Monday, December 27th – January 1st

Damian Cullen

 

WEDNESDAY (Dec 27th)

NBA BT Sport 2 from 2am
Denver Jazz @ Nuggets

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 11.25am
Day 2 South Africa v Zimbabwe

DARTS Sky Sports Arena, 12.30pm-4.30pm, 7pm-11pm
London PDC World Championship

HORSE RACING ITV4, 12.45pm-3.30pm
Kempton & Chepstow Including the Welsh National

HORSE RACING RTE 2, 1pm-3.30pm
Leopardstown Including PP Steeplechase

GAA TG4, 3.30pm-4.30pm
Repeat 2017 SFC: Kerry v Mayo

SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 7.30pm
(7.45) PL: Newcastle Utd v Manchester City

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm
(7.45) SP: Hearts v Hibernian

SOCCER Sky Sports Football Red Button
(7.45) Cup: AC Milan v Inter Milan

NFL BBC 2, 11.55pm-0.45am
Discussion This Week

THURSDAY (Dec 28th)

NBA BT Sport 2 from 1am
Minnesota Nuggets @ Timberwolves

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 11.25am
Day 3 South Africa v Zimbabwe

DARTS Sky Sports Arena, 12.30pm-4.30pm, 7pm-11pm
London PDC World Championship

HORSE RACING RTE 2, 1pm-3.30pm
Leopardstown Including Christmas Steeplechase

TENNIS Eurosport 2, 1pm-5pm, 7pm-9.55pm
Abu Dhabi Mubdala World Championship

SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 7.30pm
(8.00) PL: Crystal Palace v Arsenal

FRIDAY (Dec 29th)

NBA BT Sport 2 from 1am
Boston Rockets @ Celtics

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 1.55am
1st T20 New Zealand v West Indies

TENNIS Eurosport 2, 10.30am-5pm, 7pm-10pm
Abu Dhabi Mubdala World Championship

CRICKET Sky Sports Cricket from 11.25am
Day 4 South Africa v Zimbabwe

DARTS Sky Sports Main Event, 12.30pm-4.30pm, 7pm-11pm
London PDC World Championship

RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 7pm
(7.45) EP: Bath v Wasps

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 7.30pm
(7.45) C: Doncaster v Yorkshire Carnegie

SOCCER Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm
(7.45) C: Cardiff City v Preston North End

SOCCER BT Sport 2 from 7.30pm
(7.45) SC: St Mirren v Dundee Utd

SATURDAY (Dec 30th)

NBA BT Sport 2 from 1am
Oklahoma City Bucks @ Thunder
LA Clippers @ Lakers

SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 11.25am
BT Sport 3 from 11.30am
(11.30) Serie A: Fiorentina v AC Milan

SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 11.30am
(12.00) PL: Celtic v Rangers

SOCCER BBC 1, noon-1pm
Previews Football Focus

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from noon
(12.30) NL: Aldershot Town v Maidstone Utd

DARTS Sky Sports Arena, 12.30pm-4.30pm, 7.30pm-10.30pm
London PDC World Championship

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 12.55pm
(1.00) Top 14: La Rochelle v Agen

TENNIS Eurosport 2, 1pm-5pm, 7pm-8.30pm
Abu Dhabi Mubdala World Championship

HORSE RACING ITV4, 1.30pm-4pm
Newbury Including the Challow Hurdle

SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 1.55pm
(2.00) Serie A: Roma v Sassuolo

RUGBY Sky Sports Main Event from 3pm
(3.15) Pro14: Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh

RUGBY BT Sport 2 from 3.30pm
(4.00) EP: Harlequins v Northampton

SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 4.55pm
BT Sport 3 from 5.15pm
(5.00) Serie A: Inter Milan v Lazio

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 5pm
(5.30) PL: Manchester Utd v Southampton

SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 5.15pm
(5.30) C: Bristol City v Wolverhampton

HORSE RACING RTE 2, 6.45pm-8.15pm
Chronicle Irish Grand National

SOCCER eir Sport 1 from 7.40pm
BT Sport 3 from 7.30pm
(7.45) Serie A: Verona v Juventus

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 7.40pm
(7.45) Top 14: Toulouse v Toulon

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.55pm
Highlights Match of the Day

SUNDAY (New Year’s Eve)

NBA BT Sport 3 from 1am
Utah Cavaliers @ Jazz

UFC BT Sport 1 from 3am
Las Vegas Cris Cyborg v Holly Holm

RUGBY BT Sport 1 from 2.30pm
(3.00) EP: Exeter Chiefs v Leicester Tigers

RUGBY Sky Sports Action from 3pm
(3.15) Pro14: Cardiff Blues v Scarlets

GAA TG4 from 3.20pm
Repeat 2017 SFC final: Dublin v Mayo

SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 4pm
(4.30) PL: West Bromwich Albion v Arsenal

NBA BT Sport 2 from 8.30pm
Washington Bulls @ Wizards

SOCCER BBC 2, 10pm-10.50pm
Highlights Match of the Day 2

MONDAY (New Year’s Day)

CRICKET Sky Sports Main Event from 6am
2nd T20 New Zealand v West Indies

SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from noon
(12.30) PL: Brighton and Hove Albion v Bournemouth

HORSE RACING ITV from 1pm
Cheltenham Including the Betbright Chase

RUGBY TG4 from 2.45pm
(3.15) Pro14: Leinster v Connacht

SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 3pm
(3.00) C: Leeds Utd v Nottingham Forest

SOCCER Sky Sports Main Event from 5.15pm
(5.30) Everton v Manchester Utd

RUGBY TG4 from 5.30pm
BBC 2 from 5.30pm
(5.35) Pro14: Ulster v Munster

SOCCER BT Sport 1 from 7.30pm
(7.45) NL: Bromley v Ebbsfleet Utd

DARTS Sky Sports Main Event, 8pm-11pm
London PDC World Championship final

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.