Tyrone must force Dublin to do what they don’t do - take risks - in Sunday’s All-Ireland final. This week’s GAA Statistics column explains how Dublin have a Championship average of 55 per cent possession and no Dublin footballer has taken a shot from play from the opposition 45 metre line or outside of it in their seven matches. “That collective focus, patience and awareness separates them from the chasing pack.”

In what was only his ninth match since returning from hip surgery, Andy Murray went toe-to-toe with 31st seed Fernando Verdasco in blisteringly hot conditions during the second round of the US Open, but came out second best 7-5 2-6 6-4 6-4. Despite his battling performance Murray was left fuming, claiming he saw Verdasco talking to his coach during a 10-minute heat-relief break, in violation of the hastily-implemented rule, an accusation the Spaniard flatly denied. Meanwhile Serena and Venus Williams will go head-to-head for the 30th time on Friday after booking their spots in the third round of the US Open.