FAI Cup quarter-final draw: Cork and Dundalk avoid each other

Dundalk and Cork City are still on course to set up a fourth consecutive FAI Cup final date after they were kept apart in the quarter-final draw on Monday.

Holders Cork will instead travel to face Longford after the First Division side saw off Shelbourne on Saturday.

Dundalk will also go away from home to face Limerick while Derry City’s clash with Bohemians looks like being the tie of the round.

In the other tie, UCD will have their sights set on a possible First Division/FAI Cup double when they welcome Waterford to Belfield

All ties will be played on the weekend of September 7th.

FAI Cup quarter-finals

Derry City v Bohemians

UCD v Waterford

Limerick v Dundalk

Longford Town v Cork City