Courts Service launches first Irish language strategy

The first Irish language strategy for the Courts Service in Ireland has been published.

The service said the aim of the strategy is to evolve it into a “genuinely bilingual organisation”.

Irish language strategy manager Dónal Ó Gallachóir said: “The goal is that the public will experience an active bilingual offering without delay or difficulty.

“We also aim that staff use of the first national language is actively welcomed and encouraged.”

The strategy contains 44 actions across six priorities and provides a vision for the development of the Irish language across the next three years in the organisation.

It aims to develop a centralised Irish language office, improve quality and availability of an Irish language service and bring about parity between English and Irish in all service provision in the Courts Service.

The service said it would work to actively recruit those with Irish language skills, alongside the development of a comprehensive tailored Irish language training programme.

It also said it would develop a framework for providing Irish language service to the public online, in person and on the phone. – PA