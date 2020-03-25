Sport Ireland issues Covid-19 guidelines to athletes

Sport Ireland have recommended vigilance to their elite athletes following the postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, not least because of Covid-19 spikes in the age groups of athletes, coaches and back up teams.

In a memo that was sent to potential Olympic and Paralympic athletes, Sport Ireland pointed out that the two Irish peaks fall into relatively young age groups, which encompass a large swathe of their members.

It confirmed that incidences are not confined to older age groups of the population.

“The Irish figures would suggest there are two peaks of incidence in the 25-34 age group and 45-54 age group,” said the email addressed to the Sport Ireland Institute, Olympic Federation of Ireland & Paralympics Ireland. “This is the age group the athletes and coaches are in and so it is essential to stress the importance of good social distancing and where possible staying at home.”

The email added that training intensity by athletes should be reduced to avoid injury and illness, while new types of training that might be taken up by athletes due to the closing of facilities normally available to them should be undertaken with caution.

“It is important to note that during this time, it is recommended that training intensity be lowered to reduce the risk of injuries and illnesses,” said the email. “It may prove very difficult to access proper assessment and diagnostic imaging for injuries at this time, as well as increasing your risk of contracting Covid-19 whilst visiting healthcare facilities.

“For urgent cases there will be access to x-ray. Mindful of the huge pressure on the healthcare system, all athletes are requested to minimise their risk of injury or illness. We are also aware that is important that we avoid significant spikes in training load.”

In an effort to keep athletes healthy for when they are able to resume normal routines and participate in hastily revised schedules, they are asked to try to stay in condition to avoid injury.

“Try to avoid de-conditioning due to lack of facilities as this can be an injury risk,” it said.

Dr James O’Donovan, lead Doctor at the Sport Ireland Institute has been giving regular updates to athletes, who in recent weeks were deciding themselves not to travel the institute.

“The athletes were voting with their feet. Less and less were coming in. Many were travelling by public transport, which would have put them in greater risk,” said Liam Harbison, Director of the Sport Ireland Institute. The Sport Ireland Institute in Abbotstown was closed with immediate effect from March 24th.