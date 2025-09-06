Ireland vs Hungary preview: Irish side hoping for fast start to World Cup sprint in Aviva Stadium clash

World Cup qualifier: Republic of Ireland v Hungary, Aviva Stadium, 7.45pm – Live, RTÉ2

The Republic of Ireland’s 71-day campaign to qualify for the 2026 World Cup in North America beings in Dublin and ends in Budapest.

It could be all over after Tuesday’s trip to Armenia.

But some friendly advice from Ferencváros manager Robbie Keane might help to keep the flame alight until November, perhaps even a play-off in March.

The spine of Marco Rossi’s counter-attacking experts are expected to include four players from the Hungarian champions, including Alex Tóth, who Keane fast-tracked into the team that delivered a national title last season.

“Alex’s awareness when he doesn’t have the ball is beyond his years,” warned Keane earlier this year. “He’s exceptional.”

A recent conversation between Ireland’s assistant coach John O’Shea and his old pal takes on greater significance with Ferencváros midfielder Bence Ötvös set to replace the injured András Schäfer while veteran Magyars, goalkeeper Dénes Dibusz and centre forward Barnabas Varga, remain key figures.

Varga has put up Troy Parrott numbers for Keane this season, scoring 10 times in European and domestic matches.

Injuries to Parrott and Robbie Brady hamper manager Heimir Hallgrímsson’s chances of bridging a 10-year gap since the men’s side last experienced major tournament football, so it will be fascinating to watch how the Irish coaches counter the threat of Liverpool’s Dominik Szoboszlai, Varga and Tóth.

Hallgrímsson likes to spring an unorthodox, tactical surprise. The encouraging first half at Wembley in November of last year, when Nathan Collins was deployed as a defensive midfielder to contain Jude Bellingham, worked until Liam Scales was sent off and England helped themselves to five goals.

Concerns around Ireland being able to contain Szoboszlai have heightened since his sensational free-kick sunk Arsenal at Anfield last Sunday. “No shooting from long range,” Hallgrímsson suggested. “No dead balls. Don’t give them free kicks.” From anywhere. Szoboszlai is just as lethal unlocking the aerial threats of Varga and Willy Orbán.

Hungary's Dominik Szoboszlai. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

The Ireland coach and captain chuckled to themselves on Friday morning when it was suggested that Collins could reappear in front of an Ireland back four, or the uncapped Bosun Lawal might start in midfield alongside Josh Cullen.

“Good question,” Collins whispered.

Hallgrímsson: “No, no we’ve been improving the two [holding midfielders] and we have been repeating the messages, how they should play. It is always good to have players like Nathan that can play more than one position and we have Bosun, who is a similar player. I am not going to say I’ve stopped thinking about it, but tomorrow I don’t think I will play Nathan there.”

Presuming that Hallgrímsson is not double bluffing, Cullen and Jason Knight could fill holding roles that were described this week by Ireland trainer Paddy McCarthy as part of a “back six”.

Knight is less of a defensive midfielder and more an athlete who will cover every blade of grass to try deny Szoboszlai or Roland Sallai any time to settle.

The back six need to be airtight so a possible attacking unit of Sammie Szmodics, Chiedozie Ogbene and Finn Azaz behind Evan Ferguson can secure the three points before a gruelling trip to Yerevan where Ireland are expected to overcome Armenia.

Szmodics and Ogbene, if selected, are trading on reputation rather than form. An alternative line-up has Knight in a more progressive role, which brings Jack Taylor into consideration or out-and-out wingers in Mikey Johnston and Kasey McAteer.

On the current state of Ireland, Hallgrímsson was cautious: “The players had low self-confidence from losing in the past, they are young, but I am seeing them grow. It looks like they are taller today than when I came a year ago, so that is what has been for me most impressive and that’s why I feel the energy more now.”

Collins concurred: “I think we’ve always had it. There’s been spells and times where we look like a really good team, but it’s not fully clicked for us. People are stepping up to the plate, and driving things in training, driving things in matches, and they know what they’re doing. That’s a big thing.”

A four-match unbeaten run since the Wembley meltdown does not automatically translate into a result at home to a Hungarian outfit that expects to win. On the Fifa scale, it is 38th versus 60th in the world as Rossi has rebuilt an ageing squad around a superstar while managing to qualify for the Euros in 2021 and 2024.

They also humbled England 4-0 in a 2022 Nations League tie in Wolverhampton when Sallai, in particular, benefited from Szoboszlai’s creative eye.

Logical analysis does not factor in Ireland’s primary weapon, which is not Evan Ferguson – not yet anyway – but a 51,700-crowd fuelled by hope, hops and the memory of USA 1994.

“We can’t ask more people to come, because it’s a sell-out,” Hallgrímsson added. “But for those who come, come to create the atmosphere, come to be the 12th man, don’t come just to enjoy it, make it happen with us, and together we can do amazing things.

“Six games in 71 days is a sprint, and in a sprint you need a lead.”

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND (possible): Kelleher (Brentford); Doherty (Wolves), Collins (Brentford), O’Shea (Ipswich Town), Manning (Southampton); Cullen (Burnley), Knight (Bristol City); Ogbene (Sheffield United), Azaz (Southampton), Szmodics (Ipswich Town); Ferguson (AS Roma).

HUNGARY (possible): Dibusz (Ferencvaros); Nego (Le Harve), Orbán (RB Leipzig), A Szalai (Kasimpasa), Kerkez (Liverpool); Ötvös (Ferencvaros); Bolla (Rapid Vienna), Tóth (Ferencvaros), Szoboszlai (Liverpool), Sallai (Galatasaray); Varga (Ferencvaros).

Referee: Harm Osmers (Germany).