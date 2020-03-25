No Athletes’ Village? What Tokyo 2020 might look like in 2021

Fancy a cherry blossom Olympics without an Athletes' Village? They may still be the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in name and number, but could look and feel decidedly different when they do go ahead before the end of the summer of 2021.

There is also still an “if” in there: in a media teleconference on Wednesday morning, Thomas Bach, the president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) was questioned about some of the immediate fall-out from the decision to postpone the 2020 Games into 2021, and he reiterated the fact they weren’t looking beyond the end of that summer.

First up, Bach explained, was the establishment of a new task force by the local organising committee - to be called “Here We Go” - with a view to establishing those new dates. The unprecedented situation of postponing the Summer Games into 2021, Bach said, would need “sacrifice and compromise” by all the stakeholders.

“The agreement is that we want to organise these Olympics at the latest of the summer of 2021,” said Bach, “and it means this task force can consider the broader picture, not just consider the summer months, all the options are on the table, before and including the summer 2021.”

When asked what if the Covid-19 pandemic is still an issue come next year, Bach said: “We have established the principle, we want and will organise a Games only in a safe environment for all the participants.”

On the immediate and “very challenging question” of pushing the Games into 2021, he said: “This is a like a huge jigsaw puzzle, putting together, and every piece has to fit. If you take out one piece, the whole puzzle is destroyed.

“Therefore everything has to come together, everything is important, and this is why I really do not envy the members of this task force in their work, but having seen the proof of the professionalism and dedication of the organising committee, to make Tokyo the best prepared Olympics ever, and knowing about the professionalism of our co-ordination commission and Olympic Games department I am also confident we can master this first ever challenge.

“The Games have never been postponed before, we have no blueprint, nevertheless we are confident we can put this beautiful jigsaw together, and in the end have a wonderful Olympic Games.”

While Bach insisted there were no regrets about either the handling or timeline of the IOC’s decision over the postponement, part of that challenge now is the fact hundreds of luxury apartments in the Tokyo Bay area that were due to be converted into the Athletes’ Village have already been sold: touted by developers as a “flagship neighbourhood for urban lifestyles”, the buildings housing the 11,000 competitors were to be hastily repurposed into more than 4,000 condos with city views, some carrying a price tag of 170 million yen ($1.5 million).

The site comprises 23 tower blocks capable of housing up to 12,000 people, as “the city complex where everything begins” with views of the ocean, and buyers were expecting to move in next March. Bach was uncertain whether or not that Olympic village could still be used.

“I cannot tell you what the situation is. I am aware of the circumstances we are living in, but of course I would be delighted if we could have an Olympic village in the traditional form. Because everyone who has once lived in an Olympic village knows this is the real Olympic experience . . . forming this unique Olympic community.”

However Back was more confident about the sponsorship and endorsement deals already written into the 2020 Games: “We have contacted in the meantime all the sponsors, and what we can see is that we have their full support for this decision, and we will now work to implement it. These Games are called Tokyo 2020, and for me it’s a logical consequence that the sponsors offered the Tokyo 2020 keep their rights, even if the Games are organised in 2021.”

Bach also insisted the athlete voice “was always taken into consideration” when it come to the decision to postpone.