Teenager Dawson Devoy shows the way as Bohemians make quarter-finals

Bohemians 2 Cabinteely 0

Teenager Dawson Devoy shone in providing two quality assists as Bohemians had far too much for First Division Cabinteely at Dalymount Park to comfortably book their passage through to the last eight of the FAI Cup.

With nine changes from their penalty shootout defeat in Europe last Thursday, Bohemians manager Keith Long showed the depth to his squad against the promotion hopefuls, managed by his father-in-law Pat Devlin, as they racked up a sixth successive domestic win.

The visitors were troubled from the off, Bohemians attackers Promise Omochere and Dinny Corcoran working Corey Chambers early on.

Continually stretched defensively, Cabinteely had Lloyd Buckley to thank for hacking off the line after Corcoran got in behind from a JJ Lunney pass on 23 minutes.

Chambers again saved well from Corcoran and home skipper Michael Barker before the pressure finally told on 32 minutes.

Central defender James Finnerty’s long ball down the right found Devoy. The composed 18-year-old cut back onto his left foot to cross for Omochere to sweep his shot past Chambers.

Home goalkeeper James Talbot was finally forced into action moments later when Alex Aspil linked with Marty Waters to force a parry save.

It mattered not as Bohemians doubled their lead five minutes before the interval.

Again the impressive Devoy provided the delivery with a curling cross off his left foot for Corcoran who arrived to toe the ball past Chambers.

Chances were fewer in a less frenetic second half, though Omochere ought to have scored again, once more set up by Devoy, only to blaze his drive over the top just before the hour mark.

BOHEMIANS: Talbot; Barker, Finnerty, Kelly, Kirk; Lunney (Tierney, 62 mins); Twardek (McAuley, 62 mins), Levingston, Omochere (Wade-Slater, 77 mins); Devoy (Ward, 77 mins); Corcoran.

CABINTEELY: Chambers; Buckley (Clucas, 52 mins), Keeley, Carlin, Fox (Connolly, 65 mins); Byrne; O’Neill (Lotefa, 65 mins), Aspil, Labutis (Barnes, 52 mins), Dalton; Waters (Casey, 65 mins).

Referee: R Harvey (Dublin).