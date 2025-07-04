Callum O’Dowda joins up with Robbie Keane at Hungarian side Ferencváros

Ferencváros have confirmed the signing of Republic of Ireland international Callum O’Dowda from Cardiff City.

The 30-year-old left-sided player will link up with Robbie Keane’s squad ahead of the Hungarian champions’ European qualifier on July 22nd.

O’Dowda is the Hungarian champions’ seventh signing of the summer and he is the first Irish player to join the club since Keane took over the club in January.

He joins the club after Cardiff finished bottom of the Championship last season. O’Dowda has 32 caps for Ireland, scoring one goal, and had spent nine seasons in the Championship, for Cardiff and previously for Bristol City.

Ferencváros are seeded for the second round of the Champions League draw and will play the winners of the tie between Noah and Buducnost Podgorica. Four Ferencváros players were called up to the latest Hungary squad, who will be Ireland’s first opponents in 2026 World Cup qualifying in September