Danny Lafferty double secures quarter-final spot for Shamrock Rovers

Left wing back grabs a goal in each half for the FAI Cup holders

Daire Walsh at Tallaght Stadium

Shamrock Rovers’ Danny Lafferty celebrates scoring a goal with Graham Burke during the FAI Cup second-round clash with Cork City. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Shamrock Rovers 2 Cork City 1

Danny Lafferty found the net in each half to help defending champions Shamrock Rovers past Cork City in a FAI Cup second round clash at Tallaght Stadium on Monday.

The impressive wing back was on target either side of a Gearoid Morrissey finish for the Leesiders to ensure the progression of Stephen Bradley’s side into the last eight.

It had already been an eventful day for the Hoops, following the news that they are to face AC Milan in a home Europa League qualifier on September 17th.

A compact Cork initially restricted them to efforts from long-distance, before the deadlock was eventually broken on 38 minutes. After Liam Bossin had turned away a powerful strike by Graham Burke, Lafferty was on hand to finish off the rebound.

Mark McNulty was introduced for Bossin on the resumption and the veteran netminder immediately came to his side’s rescue with a superb save from Dean Williams. A second Rovers goal at this juncture could well have killed off the City challenge.

Instead, the visitors dramatically equalised when Morrissey fired home via a Dylan McGlade pull back in the 50th minute. Their south Dublin counterparts continued to pose a threat, however, and Lafferty forced McNulty back into action moments later.

The Derry native was raiding relentlessly down the left flank and he ultimately restored his side’s lead with an unstoppable strike on the third-quarter mark. Despite the best efforts of their opponents in the closing stages, this was enough to secure a quarter-final spot for Rovers.

SHAMROCK ROVERS: Mannus; O’Brien (Finn, 74 mins), Lopes, Grace; Marshall, Watts, O’Neill (McEneff 74), Lafferty; Byrne, Burke (B Kavanagh, 88 mins); Williams (Greene, 74 mins).

CORK CITY: Bossin (McNulty, 46 mins); Fleming (Holland, 46 mins), K O’Connor, O’Brien, Slevin; Ochieng, Morrissey, Coleman; McGlade (Dinanga 88), Simpson (Fenwick, 74 mins), Dalling (D O’Connor, 87 mins).

Referee: N Doyle (Dublin).

