Garnacho, Rashford and Sancho among five who tell Manchester United they want out

Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford are among five players who have asked to leave Manchester United and been told they do not need to return for pre-season training next week. Antony, Tyrell Malacia and Jadon Sancho have also requested transfers and been given more time away from the club to sort their futures.

Rashford, whose number 10 shirt has been given to the new signing Matheus Cunha, was sent on loan last season with Malacia, Antony and Sancho and it was always unlikely they would have a future under Ruben Amorim. Garnacho struggled for minutes in the latter part of the season and was a substitute in the Europa League final defeat by Tottenham. “I played 20 minutes today – I don’t know,” he said after that game. “I’m going to try to enjoy the summer and see what happens next.”

The club have made their rehabilitation and medical facilities available to the five players but they will not be part of group sessions. If any fail to secure a departure, they will be welcomed back to train at Carrington later in July.

Garnacho has been linked with Chelsea, and Rashford has interested Barcelona, who have missed out on the Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams, who has signed a new 10-year contract, enhancing the chances that the England international will head to Catalonia. Rashford has spent time working with a personal trainer in Spain to maintain fitness.

Malacia was on loan at PSV last season but the full-back’s fitness record has meant interested parties are in short supply. Chelsea did not take up their option to sign Sancho permanently but talks with Juventus have been held recently. Antony impressed at Real Betis after a disastrous spell at Old Trafford.

United informed Rashford’s representatives of the fact that Cunha would take the number 10 shirt. The change is said not to be related to the forward’s clear desire to leave.

United are working to overhaul the squad to make it more suited to Amorim’s style of play. They have signed Cunha from Wolves and are working on a deal to sign Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford after having two bids rejected for the Cameroonian.

United’s finances mean they need to sell if they want to buy and they will hope to get about £60m for Garnacho, an academy graduate, which would ease the situation. The four forwards’ wages will limit the number of prospective suitors.