Steven Gerrard’s maiden Old Firm derby ends in defeat

Celtic 1 Rangers 0

Having lost by five goals to the same Celtic starting XI in April, optimists in Glasgow’s blue half might regard this as progress. Nonetheless, and notwithstanding the fact an Old Firm defeat is never easy to swallow, Steven Gerrard has now claimed just five points from a possible 12 in Scotland’s top flight.

Celtic were always the more likely to win and far more enterprising team here. Olivier Ntcham’s goal separated the teams but, in truth, Rangers were a clear second best. When in possession, Gerrard’s team weren’t nearly confident or competent enough.

Gerrard complained bitterly to the fourth official as Ntcham stroked home. The former Liverpool captain was adamant Ryan Jack had been fouled by Tom Rogic at the onset of a swift Celtic break. In truth, there was little in the challenge but Gerrard made his anger perfectly plain.

A generally turgid first half was notable for Celtic gradually earning a foothold. James Forrest clipped the crossbar with a swerving long effort with the woodwork also denying Mikael Lustig. Allan McGregor saved a back-post header from Odsonne Edouard which Celtic’s record signing should really have done far better with. Rangers offered next to nothing in attack.

Steven Gerrard argues with officials after Celtic’s opener against Rangers. Photograph: Andy Buchanan/AFP/Getty

That didn’t significantly change after the interval. McGregor produced a terrific save to prevent Ntcham scoring from 22 yards before the former Manchester City midfielder delivered the game’s pivotal moment. Rogic and Edouard had combined before Forrest displayed wonderful composure to lay the opportunity on a plate for Ntcham.

Alfredo Morelos raised the Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon from his slumber with a 68th-minute angled drive. Leigh Griffiths came the closest to doubling the hosts’ lead with a fierce free-kick which McGregor batted away. James Tavernier spurned Rangers’ best hope of salvation, the full-back screwing wide when afforded more time and space than he seemed to realise.

