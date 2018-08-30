Man United offer outcast Martial new long-term contract

Martial was not even included in United’s squad for Spurs’ visit last Monday night
The relationship between Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and Anthony Martial has been prickly. Photograph: Reuters

The relationship between Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and Anthony Martial has been prickly. Photograph: Reuters

 

Manchester United have offered Anthony Martial a new long-term contract, according to reports in the UK.

The 22-year-old France forward is into the last year of the deal he signed in September 2015 and his Old Trafford future has been the subject of considerable speculation, with many reports claiming he has become a pawn in a power struggle at the club between manager Jose Mourinho and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

That narrative would suggest Woodward has offered Martial a new deal, contrary to Mourinho’s wishes, and the player is tempted to sign as he believes the Portuguese manager’s days at the club are numbered.

However, Mourinho is believed to be fully on board with United’s desire to keep Martial and talks between the club and his agent Philippe Lamboley are progressing.

Martial became football’s most expensive teenager when he signed for United from Monaco in a deal worth an initial £36 million, with more than £21 million in bonus clauses.

One of those add-ons was triggered when he scored his 25th goal for United — something he achieved by the end of his second season at the club — but after scoring 17 goals in 49 appearances in his first season in England, Martial has only scored 19 in 87 over the last two years.

His relationship with Mourinho has also been prickly, with the manager dropping several hints about his chances-to-goals ratio and work-rate.

As a result, Martial has been in and out of United’s starting line-up and his lack of games last season almost certainly cost him a place in France’s World Cup-winning squad in Russia this summer.

His struggles at United alerted other clubs to his possible availability and it is understood Tottenham were among those interested in signing him this summer, with Mourinho apparently open to the idea.

That certainly looked plausible on Monday, when Martial was not even included in United’s squad for Spurs’ visit, but it now appears that Old Trafford’s bosses are not willing to give up on a player who was named Europe’s most promising young talent by Uefa only three years ago.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.