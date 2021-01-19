Richard Keogh has joined Huddersfield until the end of the season

He started 21 games for League One side MK Dons and impressed with his form

Richard Keogh has had an impressive spell at Milton Keynes Dons earning him a move back to the Championship. Photograph: Getty Images

Richard Keogh has had an impressive spell at Milton Keynes Dons earning him a move back to the Championship. Photograph: Getty Images

 

More than a year after he was sacked by Derby County as a result of a drink driving incident in which he sustained a serious knee injury, Republic of Ireland international Richard Keogh has completed a move back to the Championship with the 34 year-old defender joining Huddersfield Town until the end of the season.

Keogh endured a year on the sidelines as he recovered from the knee problem sustained in the late night incident at Derby where the car he was a passenger in crashed. But he made a successful return to playing at League One side MK Dons, starting 21 games in all competitions since September and impressing with his form.

The performances have earned him the move back to Huddersfield Town where he spent a short time on loan back in 2007. He comes in on a short term contract at a time when the club has been struggling to cope with a number of injuries to defenders with Richard Stearman, Christopher Schindler and Tommy Elphick all ruled out in recent weeks but he will be hoping to prove his worth between now and the summer.

“We’ve suffered with an unusually high number of injures at centre back and Richard’s arrival adds depth to this position for the rest of the season,” said Huddersfield’s head of football operations, Leigh Bromby.

“He’s got incredible knowledge of this division and that should be a big help to the likes of Rarmani Edmonds-Green and Romoney Crichlow on the pitch.”

The club’s coach, Carlos Corberán, suggested that despite the manner in which his time at Derby ended - with Keogh the only one of several players involved to have been dismissed - he sees the defender as a reliable figure who can be expected to exert a positive influence over younger players.

“Richard is a player with an amazing background and a lot of experience in the Championship,” he said. “He has regularly played over 4,000 minutes per season at his previous clubs, and you need the combination of his experience alongside our young players to create a competitive team.

“The competitive character he has, and the respect he has for his job, and very important values within our group. He is a good defender and he can also help us to play out from the back. His ability to play on the left and right of central defence is something we need in the team too.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.