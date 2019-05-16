Netherlands to face Italy in final of European U17 Championships

Dutch beat Italy on penalties in last year’s final in England

Iyenoma Udogie scored Italy’s winning goal in the Uefa European Under-17 Championship semi-final against France. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Iyenoma Udogie scored Italy’s winning goal in the Uefa European Under-17 Championship semi-final against France. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

 

The Netherlands will face Italy in Sunday’s final of the European Under-17 Championships in Tallaght after both sides scored late winners in their respective semi-finals on Thursday. The game will be a repeat of last year’s decider in England where the Dutch eventually won the title on penalties.

At Belfield, they made hard work of beating Spain – champions themselves two years ago – but eventually came out on top thanks to a neatly worked and well finished goal from Alkmaar’s Mohamed Taabouni a couple of minutes from time.

The Spaniards had started the game well and might well have taken the lead themselves on a couple of occasions but their opponents gradually got the upper hand before dominating the latter stages of the contest.

Striker Brian Brobbey really should have had them in front just minutes into the second half when he was sent clear but shot tamely at the feet of oncoming goalkeeper Ivan Martinez.

Naci Unuvar then hit the crossbar for the Netherlands and Taabouni passed up a really good opportunity to catch the goalkeeper well off his line before he eventually did really well to provide the finish to a quick sequence of passes with a low shot to the bottom right corner.

In the evening game, France started as favourites against Italy and looked to be in a decent position to push on and win the game when Enzo Milet gave them the lead with a chipped finish four minutes before the break.

Sebastiano Esposito levelled things with an outstanding free almost immediately, however, and Iyenoma Udogie then clinched the win for the Italy with a close-range finish after Samuel Giovane had teed him up with a low cross into the area.

Earlier Hungary beat Belgium on penalties in the playoff to secure a place at next year’s World Cup. The two sides had initially finished level on a goal apiece at the end of the 90 minutes.

Sunday’s final will kick off at 4.30pm.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.