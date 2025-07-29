Cork City confirm Cathal O’Sullivan ruled out for the season with ACL injury

Cork City winger Cathal O’Sullivan has been ruled out for the season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The 18-year-old previously damaged his ACL in 2023.

“We are all absolutely gutted for Cathal to have suffered this injury,” said Cork City manager Gerard Nash.

“As everybody knows, he is a really talented player with a very promising future, so this is a big setback for him, but we will all rally around him and support him. I have no doubt that he will come back stronger from this, and we will all support him in doing so.”

O’Sullivan had interest from clubs in England and Europe before sustaining the initial knee injury over two years ago. The Republic of Ireland under-21 international was expected to move abroad when his contracted ended in December.

Meanwhile, Kerry FC have released goalkeeper Mathyas Randriamamy and defender Shane Maroodza.

“Unfortunately, their values and principles didn’t match the standards of the club,” a short club statement read.

Randriamamy, who came through the Paris Saint-Germain academy, started the last three games for Colin Healy’s side after being signed in February.

Maroodza only arrived in Kerry on July 25th before making his debut in last Friday’s 3-0 loss to UCD at Mounthawk Park.