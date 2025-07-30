Athlone Town charge to confident home win over Cardiff City in Champions League qualifiers

Women’s Champions League first-round qualifier: Athlone Town 4 (Groves 15, Molloy 40,43, Waesch 49) Cardiff City 0

Athlone Town’s fairytale story since forming a women’s team just five years ago had a brand new chapter written into history on Wednesday as the Midlanders brushed aside the challenge of Cardiff City to secure yet another glamour European tie in front of their home supporters next Saturday afternoon.

Athlone Town Stadium was packed with 1,916 supporters as the home contingent scarcely had a moment of concern as they controlled the tie from start to finish, taking the lead through captain Izzy Groves in the 15th minute and effectively setting up a tilt at ŽNK Agram (Croatia).

Goalkeeper Megan Plaschko was never tested as Groves and Hannah Waesch controlled the midfield and allowed little to no pressure on their back four, while wingers Madison Gibson and Róisín Molloy feasted on the combination of endless possession and flat-footed Cardiff defending.

Three early spilled crosses from goalkeeper Ceryn Chamberlain hinted at where Athlone needed to attack the visitors and both Molloy and Gibson wasted no time in hammering home that advantage.

Several chances were missed but Groves showed the composure that some of her colleagues lacked to float the ball over Chamberlain on the quarter-hour mark, capitalising on Molloy’s dancing feet and simple pass.

Molloy, a former Sligo intercounty footballer, turned finisher for two goals before half-time, finishing off a Gibson cross with a close-range toe-poke before the second from a decisive header.

Waesch joined the party with a precise strike inside the left-hand post early in the second half and with the pressure now firmly lifted, Athlone could afford to drop the tempo, run the bench and still easily cruise to what was a comfortable and historic victory for the current league leaders.

ATHLONE TOWN: Plaschko; K Brennan, Shine, McNally, S Brennan (Murphy O’Connor 79); Waesch; Molloy (Ryan 79), Rice, Groves (Slevin 69), Gibson (Mooney 74); Brady (Donegan 69).

CARDIFF CITY: Chamberlain; Owen (Long 57), Jenkins, Evans, Price (Perrott 69); Walklett, Evans (Daly 79); Cook, Billingham, Barry (Olden 57); Curnock (Bowen 79).

Referee: K M Jensen (Norway).