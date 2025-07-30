Capel Street attack: Gardaí study CCTV to determine how suspect obtained weapon

Detectives investigating a stabbing attack on a garda on Capel Street are studying CCTV footage in a bid to determine how the suspect armed himself with a large knife.

The man in his 20s has no known criminal background of note and the motive for the attack remains unclear.

The injured garda, who was a probationer gaining frontline policing experience, is expected to make a full recovery, though sources said he had sustained a number of knife injuries and had endured a serious ordeal.

The suspect was arrested at the scene of the attack, in the north inner city at about 6pm, after being overpowered by uniform members of the force. Investigating gardaí must charge him with a crime, or release him without charge, by Thursday morning.

He is in his early 20s and spent most of his life living in the Midlands. In more recent years has lived at an address close to the Dublin-Meath county boundary.

Gardaí have dismissed claims on social media, from far right agitators, that the suspect was an international protection applicant, or asylum seeker.

The injured garda, who was conducting a routine high-visibility patrol with colleagues when they were attacked, suffered a stab wound to his upper arm. Gardaí believed he would have been much more seriously injured but for his stab-proof vest.

The incident occurred when two gardaí responded to reports of a man armed with a large blade, believed to be a kitchen knife. The suspect was overpowered at the scene by uniformed gardaí, after he lashed out at them with the knife. The man was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

That allowed for him to be questioned for up to 24 hours without charge. However, the suspect, an Irish national, availed of his right to sleep overnight at the Dublin Garda station where he was being questioned.

That extended his period of detention, as his maximum 24 hours of interview time was suspended for eight hours overnight. A decision on whether to charge or release him was imminent on Wednesday night, following several interview sessions during the day.

In the immediate aftermath of the attack, Garda headquarters stressed there was no ongoing threat to the public as the suspect for the attack had been arrested. Welfare services were also put in place by the Garda authorities for the injured garda and his colleagues.

Assistant Commissioner Paul Cleary, who is in charge of policing for the Dublin Metropolitan Region, said disinformation had been spread online about the attack, and the suspect. He urged people to get their information from credible sources and not to amplify false claims.

“Very inaccurate misinformation and disinformation went out online after this incident very quickly. So it is concerning,” he told RTÉ Radio 1. He added disinformation was being published and spread on a daily basis by “people with their own agenda trying to use incidents like this to inflame situations for their own ends.”

Mr Cleary commended both members of the force involved in the incident for their courage and professionalism “in the face of such an unprovoked attack”. A senior investigating officer had been appointed and that assaults on members of the force would never be accepted or tolerated.